Uncommon Goods Connects With Holiday Shoppers Through New TV Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Online retailer Uncommon Goods launched a national TV advertising campaign this week in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Since 1999, Uncommon Goods has connected independent artists and makers with consumers looking for unique products. Known for its curated selection of one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences, Uncommon Goods is the place to discover unusual items you didn’t know existed. After growing the business through a combination of digital and print marketing, Uncommon Goods saw TV advertising as an opportunity to reach new audiences at scale.

“We’ve always been committed to selecting and designing beautiful, purposeful products,” says Brian Hashemi, CMO at Uncommon Goods. “TV shares those products with new audiences who then get to experience the uniqueness of what we offer, especially as everyone starts thinking about gifting during the holidays.”

Uncommon Goods partnered with Marketing Architects to develop the campaign’s media plan, strategize messaging, and pretest and produce two commercials.

“For the Gift Givers” and “Brilliant Ideas” lean into holiday gifting while featuring a sampling of the items that can be found at Uncommon Goods. The campaign will air nationally through the brand’s key holiday shopping season, and success will be measured based on order volume growth.

"For many, Uncommon Goods is already a favorite place to search for gifts,” says Dhiren Khemlani, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “We’re excited to see this brand tap into the potential that TV provides to connect more gift-givers with products that are uniquely uncommon and not found at mass retailers.”

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 25 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.