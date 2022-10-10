Vanta Announces $2.5MM Oversubscribed Seed Round to Create a Safer, More Development Focused Scholastic Esports Environment

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanta, the premiere K-12 esports organization in the US, raised over $2.5 million in an oversubscribed funding round, bringing their total amount raised to over $3.3 million. The funds will be used to expand access to Vanta’s free K-12 leagues in the US, further develop their COPPA compliant esports platform, and expand their esports coaching offerings.

Led by Scout Ventures, the seed round saw participation from J Ventures, Veteran Ventures Capital, and Trajectory Capital, with additional contributions from Blue Ventures, GTM Fund, Paul Lasiuk, the Hart Family, the Rifkin Family, and several angels.

Vanta launched in 2020 with four co-founders; Patrick Cronin, James Roche, Zack Fabi, and Ed Lallier. The founders set out to eliminate the rampant cyberbullying problem in gaming. They identified this issue as a symptom of larger systemic issues in the gaming space. Since then, Vanta has evolved its offerings to providing scholastic esports teams with the infrastructure and tools they need to start, grow, and develop their programs into successful and transformational experiences for K-12 esports student-athletes. Vanta’s business took off in 2022 after launching free-to-compete leagues, securing several deals with state and national associations, including becoming the official esports sponsor of the University Interscholastic League of Texas (UIL), as well as partnerships with the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS), Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and the Association of Middle Level Educators (AMLE), among others.

Vanta continues to set itself apart from other organizations in the way it has built its business, products, and customer base through its principles-first, mission based approach.

“We see gaming and esports as one of the main digital battlegrounds for youth mental health, cyberbullying, and behavior normalization in kids. As an industry and as a society, we have reached an important crossroads; either esports will become the largest contributor to these problems if current industry practices continue, or we can get the esports train back on track and turn it into one of the most important and powerful tools for positive social-emotional development in kids,” says Patrick Cronin, CEO and co-founder of Vanta, “The reality is, venture backed companies have made a bad name for themselves in this space, and we are here to show schools that it's not the source of your funding that matters, but rather, the presence of a greater purpose beyond profit.”

Vanta offers one of the safest platforms in the market that allows schools to compete in free leagues and access coaching services from their scores of professionally trained esports coaches.

Coaching services offered include team-based coaching and a new private coaching offering for one-on-one sessions.

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations to provide an esports platform, esports leagues, and expert coaching to kids ages 8-18.

Visit the Vanta homepage or follow Vanta on Twitter, TikTok or LinkedIn.