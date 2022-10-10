Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Brand Presence in Vermont

BONDVILLE, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its presence in Vermont with the addition of Mountain Realty, which will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stratton Home.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stratton Home is owned and operated by Elyn Bischof, an industry veteran with nearly 4 decades of real estate expertise. Headquartered in Bondville, the office will serve the Stratton, Bromley, and Magic Mountain areas along with Manchester and surrounding towns.

“Vermont has a strong value in the current market and Stratton is no exception,” said Elyn Bischof, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stratton Home. “For the past several years, there has been heightened interest in the market among Buyers from the Cities and other parts of the Country wanting to relocate to our beautiful Stratton Mountain area. This affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices positively positions our team to meet this demand.”

“This is an exciting time in real estate,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The Stratton real estate market is uniquely positioned for a growth-filled future, and I could not be more thrilled to welcome Elyn and her phenomenal team, to assist them in bringing their local market the real estate experience they deserve.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stratton Home agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

The company has plans for future growth over the next few years and is actively involved in the community with organizations including The Stratton Foundation, Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk and South Central Vermont Board of Realtors Community Outreach.

When asked why she enjoys being in the Real Estate Profession, Bischof answered, "It allows me to meet and become friends with so many interesting people, to share my love of our area and all it has to offer and to help people find their perfect piece of Vermont. Vermont is full of awesome outdoor experiences: biking, hiking, rock climbing, stand-up paddling, swimming, kayaking, windsurfing, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, ski touring and just breathing in the clean mountain air! There is nothing like it! Vermont is a beautiful place to come home to!"

For more information visit: https://www.bhhsstrattonhome.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stratton Home

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stratton Home is a full-service real estate agency specializing in Stratton Mountain Vermont and the surrounding areas. Its clients and customers are its number one priority since 1968. Whether buying, selling or renting, clients deserve the highest level of service. Its Realtors are outstanding in their field, but are also long-time residents with extensive knowledge of our beautiful Stratton Mountain area and all it has to offer.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 11 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.