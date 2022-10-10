Shinhan Asset Management Selects Burgiss for Private Capital Benchmarking Analytics

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Burgiss, a leading provider of private capital market data and analytics, announced today that Shinhan Asset Management, one of the largest asset management companies in South Korea, has chosen Burgiss to aid in its journey toward developing more robust and relevant benchmarking analytics.

Like many other Korean asset owners, Shinhan Asset Management’s rapidly growing allocation toward alternative assets has created a need for more reliable and comparable performance data. Shinhan Asset Management selected Burgiss because it offers the most comprehensive and accurate dataset of private capital funds, funds of funds, and their holdings available globally, with since inception quarterly returns and cash flow data for over 12,000 private funds that represent more than USD 9.6 trillion in committed capital. Shinhan will use this valuable data to support its fund selection across various domestic and international fund strategies, including Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Private Debt. Burgiss’ data will also be used to identify asset allocation ideas for Shinhan Asset Management in order to enhance its investment decision processes, thereby benefiting its end clients.

Kyuhuhn Yeon, Head of Global Alternative Investments, Shinhan Asset Management:

“With the increasing allocation into alternatives and its popularity amongst our clients, it is important that we have unbiased, comprehensive data that enable us to make the right investment decisions. We are pleased with the quality of data that we can get through Burgiss that we don’t see elsewhere.”

Wyn James, Head of Client Coverage APAC, Burgiss:

“We are excited to expand our presence in South Korea and have Shinhan Asset Management join the Burgiss community. Shinhan has identified the unparalleled quality of Burgiss’ private capital market data and analytics, and we look forward to working with their team to further improve their high-quality investment management processes.”

About Shinhan Asset Management

Shinhan Asset Management, headquartered in Seoul, is one of the largest asset management companies in South Korea, with KRW 111.12 trillion (approx. USD 77.8 billion) in assets under management as of September 23, 2022. It is a subsidiary of the Shinhan Financial Group and was the first private equity fund management firm in South Korea. Shinhan Asset Management has been providing financial products that meet the diverse investment needs of customers and managing assets since its establishment in August 1996. Shinhan Asset Management is creating outcomes that customers can trust and be satisfied with, and is growing into a top ESG company that expands the horizon of socially responsible investment.

About Burgiss

Burgiss is a global, market-leading provider of data and analytics solutions for investors. With over 30 years of expertise in alternative investments, we offer unrivaled data, analytics, and transparency that enable asset owners, asset managers, and financial intermediaries to evaluate and manage complex portfolios. Burgiss’ solutions serve 1,000+ clients in more than 30 countries, delivering data that represents over USD 15 trillion in assets.

With offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, we leverage our network and expertise so that we can service our clients by focusing on their varying needs across regions.