iMFLUX Partners with Milacron and Moldex3D for K2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, October 19-26, 2022

Visitors to K2022 will be able to create a custom krinkle bag from a selection of resins with highly variable viscosities including 100% PCR, and various colorant options. (Photo: Business Wire)

HAMILTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K2022 is the premier trade fair for the plastics industry being held in Dusseldorf, Germany, October 19-26, 2022. The focus this year is on the Circular Economy, Digitalization and Climate Protection. iMFLUX will be exhibiting in hall #15/D23. Due to industry partnerships, there are multiple ways to see the benefits of the innovative low-constant-pressure molding platform.

iMFLUX has partnered with Milacron to demonstrate the iMFLUX software on the Milacron eQ series press. Demonstrations will feature the iMFLUX low-constant-pressure molding technology and will process various MFI materials, including 100% PCR, with no operator touches. iMFLUX with Auto Viscosity Adjust™ will automatically adapt the process to the resin viscosity changes experienced with each shot. During the demonstrations, visitors will be able to create a custom krinkle bag from a selection of resins with highly variable viscosities including 100% PCR, and various colorant options.

Demonstrations will take place at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm daily at the Milacron booth in hall #14/B31.

iMFLUX has also partnered with Moldex3D who will be debuting their new iMFLUX feature at K2022. Moldex3D has automated the simulation of The Green Curve of iMFLUX and will showcase the ability to find the lowest pressure required to fill a part. Using the Moldex3D Create Run Wizard function you are able to see the simulation results of multiple sets of different pressures at one time. Moldex3D can also simulate the pressure curve of iMFLUX PFA. In the iMFLUX software, PFA is the function used to adjust the melt pressure when the melt reaches the sensor position in the mold. More information on this new technology will be available in iMFLUX booth 15/D23 and in Moldex3D booth 13/A94.

About iMFLUX

iMFLUX (a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble) is a software and engineering innovation company that partners with leaders in the injection molding industry delivering significant, sustainable competitive advantage in their market segments. iMFLUX’s core technical competencies include polymer processing, machine control software and hardware, mold design and fabrication, materials expertise, metrology & analytics and industrial design. This unique combination of technical expertise all under one roof provides our customers with a one-stop solution to some of the most challenging engineering challenges the industry faces. www.imflux.com

About Milacron®

Milacron®, Cincinnati, OH, USA, is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the $27 billion plastic technology and processing industry. To learn more about Milacron and its complete portfolio of injection-molding and extrusion machines and systems, please visit milacron.com. Milacron is an Operating Company of Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI). Hillenbrand.com

About Moldex3D

Moldex3D is the world leading CAE product for the plastic injection molding industry. With the best-in-class analysis technology, Moldex3D can help you simulate the widest range of injection molding processes and to optimize product designs and manufacturability. Visit Moldex3D at www.moldex3D.com.