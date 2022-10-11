Dentrix Ascend Selected for Use as the Exclusive Practice Management System of Smile Brands

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc. and Internet Brands, and Smile Brands today announced that Dentrix Ascend® cloud-based practice management software from Henry Schein One will be adopted as the exclusive dental practice management system of Smile Brands and its affiliated dental practices.

Smile Brands, a 700-practice dental service organization (DSO) headquartered in Irvine, California, chose Dentrix Ascend because of its powerful clinical features, as well as its ability to tightly integrate with Smile Brands proprietary tools via software application programming interfaces (APIs) and microservices architecture. This unique flexibility native to Dentrix Ascend enabled Smile Brands to leverage its existing proprietary technology and ongoing custom development to create a unique platform known as One Smile Ascend. This customized platform includes Dentrix Ascend as the native practice management software working seamlessly with Smile Brands’ developed tools.

After conducting an extensive analysis of the cloud practice management software market over the course of a year, as well as conducting a pilot with Dentrix Ascend across several practices and regions, Smile Brands determined that Dentrix Ascend was the best cloud-based practice management software available for their needs.

“Smile Brands is looking to the future in moving all of our affiliated practices to Dentrix Ascend,” said Steve Bilt, Chief Executive Officer of Smile Brands. “The vision and culture of Smile Brands, providing ‘Smiles for Everyone!®’ as we support our doctors, teams, and the patient experience, will only be enhanced through the clinical efficiency and easy access to data available with Dentrix Ascend. Smile Brands, like all DSOs of scale, has many needs that can be well met by a best-in-class clinical solution and a series of needs that are specific to the Company’s processes and path through history. The architecture of Dentrix Ascend makes it uniquely capable of meeting that complex ask.”

Dentrix Ascend moves practice management to the cloud, helping to increase practice efficiency and eliminate time spent on backups, software updates, and server issues. Because Dentrix Ascend is cloud-based, dentists can access their practice data at any time, from any location. It simplifies the management of DSOs, providing a central database and business reporting while allowing individual sites the standardization they need.

“Henry Schein One is committed to supporting Smile Brands’ goal of being a leader in the DSO segment that improves all aspects of dentistry,” said Mike Baird, Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein One. “We share the same goals to help Smile Brands use the most advanced technology to simplify management in their practices and increase the quality of care for thousands of patients each day.”

To learn more about Dentrix Ascend, please visit https://www.dentrixascend.com/. For more information about Smile Brands, please visit https://smilebrands.com.

