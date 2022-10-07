Lowe in Partnership With Related Fund Management Completes 113,000-Square-Foot Office Building in Heart of LA Arts District

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A joint venture between Lowe and Related Fund Management (RFM) announced today that it has completed construction of a 113,000-square-foot, nine-story office building located in the vibrant Arts District of downtown Los Angeles.

The state-of-the-art, next generation property offers many appealing features that are a priority for businesses, including balconies and terraces on every floor with plentiful space for open-air events and meetings, operable windows and balcony doorways allowing for increased outdoor air circulation, and an outdoor rooftop deck with skyline views. There are also health and wellness-focused elements such as touchless systems and upgraded HVAC with high-capacity air filtration and outside air ventilation.

“2130 Violet Street delivers in demand building features, such as expansive outdoor spaces and indoor/outdoor connectivity, coupled with the latest in sustainability and health and wellness technologies, in a dynamic neighborhood – attributes that are highly desired by businesses today when making location decisions,” said Lowe Executive Vice President, Tom Wulf.

The building also features open 14’-high floorplates, floor-to-ceiling glass, and efficient systems and solar panels allowing for reduced utility costs. The expansive spaces offer vast area views, multiple balconies and extensive private terraces.

The four floors of office space at 2130 Violet St are set atop approximately 3,300 square feet of ground floor retail, and four levels of parking. The property is 1.5 miles from the Metro Little Tokyo/Arts District Regional Connector station, currently under construction at 1st Street and Alameda, and alternative transit is encouraged by providing abundant bike storage space with lockers and showers with car, bike and scooter share services readily available in the neighborhood.

As part of Lowe’s 2130 Violet Street development, the company installed public infrastructure including sidewalks, tree grates and landscaping along its Violet Street frontage as well as a “green alley” with pervious pavement technologies. A new traffic signal and crosswalks have been installed at the intersection of Violet Street and Santa Fe Avenue. These efforts combine to create an appealing environment that is easily walkable to the abundant collection of retail, dining and entertainment options in the flourishing Arts District.

2130 Violet St is located near the confluence of Interstate 10, Interstate 5, and Highway 101, providing quick access to the expansive Southern California freeway network and regional destinations. The Arts District Metro station, to be constructed at 6th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, is just one-half mile from the property.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Mike Condon Jr, Pete Collins, Brittany Winn, McKenna Gaskill, and Scott Menkus are the leasing agents for the building. Learn more at www.2130Violet.com

About Lowe

Los Angeles-based Lowe, formerly known as Lowe Enterprises, is a leading national real estate investment, development and management firm. Over the past 50 years, it has developed, acquired or managed more than $32 billion of real estate assets nationwide as it pursued its mission to build value in real estate by creating innovative, lasting environments and meaningful experiences that connect people and place. Lowe currently has more than $2.5 billion in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. In addition to its Los Angeles headquarters, Lowe maintains regional offices in Southern California, Northern California, Charleston, Denver, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. Lowe’s hospitality subsidiary, CoralTree Hospitality, operates numerous hotel and resort properties across the US. Lowe’s commercial property operations subsidiary, Hospitality at Work®, brings hospitality inspired-property management service to office buildings nationwide. Lowe’s affordable housing subsidiary, Concord Communities, is actively developing and redeveloping quality affordable communities in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area. For more information visit www.Lowe-RE.com www.2130Violet.com

About Related Fund Management

Related Fund Management is the third-party investment manager affiliated with Related Companies and currently manages approximately $10.9 billion in commingled funds and separately managed accounts on behalf of public and private pension plans, endowments, family offices and sovereign wealth funds. RFM currently has a team of over 50 professionals headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Los Angeles, Dallas and South Florida. Since inception in 2009, RFM has invested across all portions of the capital stack and in all major real estate sectors.