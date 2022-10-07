AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Constitution Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Constitution Insurance Company (Constitution) (Cambridge, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Constitution’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assess as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Constitution is wholly owned by its CEO, Steven Menzies, and participates in a quota share reinsurance transaction of workers’ compensation business from a commonly owned insurer.

Constitution is well-capitalized on a risk-adjusted basis as of year-end 2021, and holds no debt on its balance sheet. The company maintains a conservative investment portfolio composed of approximately two-thirds cash and cash equivalents with the balance being high quality fixed income investments. While this large cash position provides increased liquidity to the company, it does impact the portfolio’s total yield negatively.

Constitution’s evolving business profile has resulted in volatility in performance metrics over the past several years, but these have largely trended in a favorable direction as operations stabilize. This can be seen in the combined ratio, which has declined from 211% in 2017 to 88.1% in 2021. Earlier unfavorable combined ratios were driven primarily by low premium volumes, as the company transitioned to its current business plan.

Constitution’s business profile maintains some geographic and product concentrations, though the quota share contracts assumed from a related party have alleviated concerns to some degree as it has increased diversification and improved overall performance.

Constitution’s ERM practices are appropriate for its size and scope. Risk management is a focal point for management, and the company is well-attuned to the risks impacting its markets. The company maintains well-established conservative underwriting guidelines that have been profitable historically.

