Helbiz and Moovit Expand Partnership to Outsmart Congestion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, is expanding its partnership with Moovit, creator of the popular urban mobility app, to display geo-targeted proximity banners to Moovit users near Helbiz's electric vehicles. Moovit users in Washington, DC and several Italian cities including Rome, Milan, and Turin can take advantage of this new feature to quickly and conveniently locate and access Helbiz vehicles for a smoother journey.

“The path to success for micro-mobility and a greener future is to create a truly multi-modal transportation system,” said Helbiz Chief Marketing Officer Ruggero Cipriani. “This collaboration with Moovit will allow riders to integrate Helbiz into their daily needs. By knowing where the nearest electric vehicle is, they can use our service to get to or from public transportation stations or hubs. This saves them valuable time and negates the need for cars.”

Moovit users planning public and shared transportation trips in Washington, DC and the several Italian cities, will now see a banner displayed across the bottom of several Moovit screens, including the Home, Suggested Routes, and Stations screens. The banner displays the distance to the nearest available Helbiz electric vehicle. Once Moovit is launched, users can tap the banner to quickly begin the process of renting the scooter and activating the ride, or users can enter their destination to view a list of Suggested Routes to reach their destination using public transport and micro-mobility services.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for riders to locate a Helbiz electric scooter, bike or moped, and with the Moovit app, they’ll be able to use them seamlessly in tandem with public transit or enjoy a micro-mobility ride for the entire journey,” said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. “The expanded integration between Helbiz and Moovit will encourage riders toward car-free, multi-modal trips and can hopefully help people to outsmart congestion in large cities.”

Prior to the new feature, Moovit has already integrated Helbiz electric vehicles into its app for users in over 40 cities across the US, Italy, and Spain. The partnership between the complementary mobility companies enables Helbiz to easily integrate its electric scooters, e-bikes and mopeds within the Moovit app. In addition to viewing where a Helbiz vehicle is available nearby, users can also see how long it will take to walk there, and the remaining battery range of the vehicle.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Moovit

Moovit (www.moovit.com), an Intel company, is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the popular urban mobility app. Moovit was acquired by Intel to join forces with Mobileye and accelerate the global adoption of autonomous transportation, including the launch of MoovitAV, autonomous ride sharing services.

Moovit’s iOS, Android, and Web apps guide people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2012, it now serves over 1.5 Billion users in more than 3,500 cities across 112 countries.

Moovit amasses up to six billion anonymous data points a day to add to a repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies, Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency and asset utilization.