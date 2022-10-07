Nomi Health Partners With Sleep in Heavenly Peace

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company making it easier than ever to access the highest quality affordable care across the U.S., will be participating in a sponsored event to assemble beds for children and families in need, to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Lehi Chapter.

What:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering hand-made bunk beds to children and families in need.

Who:

In partnership with SHP and West Valley City, over 30 volunteers of Nomi Health employees as well as SHP-Utah Chapter Director, Jay Tucker will be on site volunteering their time to build beds for local Utah families in need.

(Please RSVP interest to cover this event with Jenny Olson, 310-773-2568 or jenny@mpublicrelations.com)

Where:

West Valley City Hall (Parking Lot)

3600 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City, UT 84119

When:

Saturday, October 8th from 10:00am-2:00pm MT

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a nationwide direct healthcare system making it easier than ever for any buyer of healthcare to access the highest quality affordable care for their communities. The company’s direct care ecosystem encompasses a real-time operating and payment system — inclusive of analytics and payment rails — as well as an integrated care delivery infrastructure featuring essential care services, pharmacy and an open network. To date, Nomi Health has saved buyers of care an average of 30 percent compared to traditional healthcare costs, while enabling them to give their communities more access to lower cost, high quality care.

From rural counties to some of the largest cities in America, Nomi Health has administered everyday healthcare services to more than 14 million Americans and counting in hundreds of communities nationwide. During COVID-19, this direct care model played a pivotal role in care access, public health and keeping economies open and operating.

Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health employs more than 2,000 nationwide, working to lower healthcare expenses, widen care access and improve the patient experience. The company is led by an experienced, cross-functional leadership team with clinical, healthcare, technology and finance backgrounds. Nomi Health has so far invested more than $10 million dollars in improving the well-being of the communities it serves. Visit us on Twitter @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.