Funding Directly From Your Bank Account, to Ensure You Never Miss a Hand. Powering the World’s First Real-Time Money-In Service for Casinos by AptPay and NRT Technologies

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Having access to funds at a casino is traditionally restricted by high fees or low cash withdrawal limits. AptPay, a fintech processor that enables real-time money movement has partnered with NRT Technology and other industry leaders to enable instant and secure money-in services for casinos and iGaming operators.

This service, dubbed smartPULL, will be showcased at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas on Oct 10th. smartPULL along with its disbursement counterpart smartSEND (announced at G2E, 2021) will be available to land-based casinos and iGaming partners in North America at the beginning of November. This solution will allow patrons to send funds instantly and securely to a casino before arriving to play. These customers will also be able to buy chips from a dealer at a table during gameplay.

“As the gaming industry continues to shift to digital, we see the need for faster payments accelerate. As the phenomenon develops, smartSEND leads the path to disburse funds not only in real-time but also securely to bank accounts. But there has never been a standard set for funding an account. From a customer’s experience, they can use debit, credit or cash and add funds to their gaming wallet, but all with different fees and low limits. Imagine having a single loading function, which not only works at a land-based casino but can reflect the funds within an online wallet; the world’s first omni-channel funding mechanism, in real-time,” said Shams Syed, CEO of AptPay.

The US gaming industry is worth $261 Billion in 2022. According to Forbes, Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip set an all-time quarterly record during the third quarter by collecting $2.1 billion in gambling revenue. With the numbers in land-based setting a record high and the growth of Sports Books, people are playing more and want to have their funds available to play instantly. An industry leading payment processor such as NRT can now enable gaming partners to not only instantly fund accounts but also instantly pay out winnings with the same connection. One company to solve for all pain points, creating a seamless integration within a fragmented payment space.

“At NRT, the movement of money as a service is what we do every day. Adding real-time payments to our entire suite of financial services is, in my opinion, the most innovative and impactful change in payments technology in decades. We believe this will fundamentally change land-based casino operations forever, and we are very proud to be in the market with a full-stack technology solution so soon. This isn’t something we are building for the future, this is here and now,” said Nasr Sattar, SVP Strategy & Innovation.

About AptPay (https://www.aptpay.com)

AptPay is a fintech processor based out of Toronto, Canada. The AptPay Hub powers digital money movement services for businesses across a network of connected financial institutions and integrated payment rails. AptPay provides services for the growing money-out and money-in needs of a broad range of industries, today and into the future. AptPay is a one-stop platform where all money movement needs can be addressed seamlessly, without friction, safe and in real time.

About NRT (https://www.nrttech.com)

NRT is a global technology leader in the design and development of next-generation fin-tech and guest and player engagement platforms. Enabling millions of unique guest services for enterprise gaming operators. Our solution portfolio includes secure payment systems, specialized financial and marketing kiosks, AML compliance tracking, financial intelligence solutions, electronic marker solutions, digital loyalty, marketing and our industry leading intelligent table game platform, seamlessly combining technological innovation, in-house infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, NRT creates the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, race and sports operators, lotteries, banks, and retailers globally.