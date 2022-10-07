Moog and Komatsu to Demonstrate Fully Electric Wheel Loader

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that the company has collaborated with Komatsu to build a fully electric compact wheel loader machine. The companies will demonstrate the connected and automation-ready, zero-emission, battery-powered machine at bauma 2022 from October 24 - 30 in the Komatsu demo area (FM.713/1).

Moog’s intelligent machine electrification system includes an electric traction motor, lift, tilt and steering electric cylinders, power electronics, system control computer, battery, and battery management system. The integrated software acts as the system’s brain to connect and intelligently coordinate actions across the machine while the all-electric actuators and motors provide the muscle. The integrated nature of the system enables industry leading system efficiency and controllability.

Komatsu provided the vehicle-level design and assembly, including structural configurations that take advantage of Moog’s intelligent machine electrification system. “ To achieve our CO2 emission reduction targets from products in use 50% by 2030 from 2010 levels, to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2050, we are looking for promising technologies from suppliers to accelerate our electric machine development,” said Seiichi Fuchita, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and President of Development Division Komatsu. “ The machine, built together with Moog, combines the strengths of both companies, and was finalized within a short period of time. We expect the joint testing will show the advantages of a fully electric machine and will prove collaboration is beneficial for both sides.”

By seamlessly integrating multiple subsystems including power management, motion control, connectivity, and automation, the Moog system enables customers to develop their own differentiated offerings and bring their vision for next-generation machines to life, while decreasing development costs and the time to bring products to market.

The companies plan to jointly test the all-electric loader after bauma 2022 to further prove the concept, which Moog and Komatsu expect will achieve a new level of efficiency, operating time, and comfort. The companies joint test will show they have extended the machine’s operating cycle and, with innovative assist functions, provided a fatigue-proof and comfortable environment for the operators to manage the machines and their day.

Moog has a long history of converting hydraulic systems to electric in industries including aerospace, defense, and industrial machinery for applications including simulators for air, sea, and land vehicles. Leveraging this expertise, Moog’s intelligent machine electrification system will help Komatsu control not only the loader’s motion but also its energy use to enhance run-time and cut maintenance costs compared to diesel alternatives.

“ Our focus is accelerating electrification, automation, and connectivity by enabling the world’s safest, most sustainable, and most productive machines,” said Joe Alfieri, vice president and general manager for Moog’s construction business unit. “ Our cooperation with Komatsu shows that industry leaders in the construction industry are ready for zero-emission machines and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to enable their journey with our production-ready electric, connected and automation systems.”

Moog’s intelligent machine electrification system is designed to be connected, automation-ready and ready to scale to production. The system has the sensing and control capabilities needed for automation while the integrated software framework comes with built-in tools to coordinate multiple axes of motion and precisely control torque, velocity, position, and force. This, paired with the system’s connectivity, will enable Moog’s customers to develop and deploy valuable automation functionality via over-the-air (OTA) feature updates.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, construction machines/sites, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For more information on intelligent machine electrification and automation ecosystems for construction, go to www.moogconstruction.com bauma 2022 - Hall/Booth FN 982/2.

About Komatsu

Komatsu is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the construction, forklift, mining, industrial and forestry markets. For over a century, Komatsu equipment and services have been used by companies worldwide to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create technology and consumer products. The company’s global service and distributor networks support customer operations, tapping into the power of data and technology to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance. For more information, visit https://www.komatsu.jp/en bauma 2022 - Hall/Booth C6 / FM .713/1.