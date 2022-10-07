The Endometriosis Foundation of America Applauds Passage of New Jersey Legislation for Endometriosis Screening and Awareness Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Endometriosis Foundation of America, and its UpEndo Coalition, applaud passage of New Jersey General Assemblywoman Shanique Speight’s bill, A3212, to establish a Women’s Menstrual Health Screening Program and requirements to screen appropriate patients for endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). On Thursday, September 29, the New Jersey Assembly Women and Children Committee, chaired by Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, passed the bill with bipartisan unanimous support.

"The passing of this important legislation will help young people get diagnosed earlier and treated quicker for menstrual disorders like endometriosis that have an enormous impact on their fertility, mental health, and ability to thrive in society. Early recognition of what is and is not normal for those experiencing menstrual symptoms will have a huge social and economic impact. By raising awareness through screening programs, we can reach more young people at the right place and time to truly make a difference in their lives." - Tracey Haas, DO, MPH - Interim Executive Director, Endometriosis Foundation of America

Assemblywoman Speight’s bill represents a major step forward in ensuring that women in New Jersey receive early screening and diagnosis and help spread greater awareness of endometriosis through the creation of the Women’s Menstrual Health Screening Program within the New Jersey Department of Health. Importantly it would also ensure greater education and awareness of endometriosis within the medical community.

“Today has been a historic day for New Jersey. The Assembly women and children committee has voted on 7 bills that address Menstrual health. Legislation such as these will positively impact women and girls in the state of New Jersey, especially A3212 which establishes a menstrual health screening program for individuals suffering from endometriosis and PCOS.” – New Jersey Assemblywoman Shanique Speight

Diana Falzone, Endometriosis Foundation of America Ambassador and Executive Producer and host of EndoTV, submitted testimony to the committee in support of the bill. The UpEndo Coalition was created by the Endometriosis Foundation in 2021 to promote a better understanding of the extent and long-term health implications of endometriosis with the public, Congress, and state legislative leaders, build awareness about the short- and long-term consequences of living with this debilitating disease, and ensure policymakers are advancing research funding and other policy priorities.

“The passing of this important, impactful legislation for women’s health thanks to Assemblywoman Speight, will undoubtedly have a positive impact on many people’s lives and overall well-being. The sooner diseases like endometriosis are diagnosed, the quicker medical intervention can begin which can hopefully spare many years of pain, misdiagnosis or lack thereof, suffering, and financial costs. Today is a win for bettering the healthcare system and bettering the lives of New Jerseyans.” – Diana Falzone, Endometriosis Foundation of America Ambassador

The bill will now go before the full New Jersey Assembly and Senate in order to be sent to the Governor for the final signature. The UpEndo Coalition supports the signing of A3212 in to law, and respectfully urges Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari to bring the bill up for a vote in the full legislature.