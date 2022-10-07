Media Advisory: Home Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $8K to Baton Rouge Nonprofit

***10:00 a.m. Friday, October 7, 5302 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70808***

BATON ROUGE, La.--()--Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award a $8,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) subsidy to Front Yard Bikes, a community-based organization (CBO) for students that provides mechanic courses, welding, gardening and cooking.

The funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation Friday, October 7. Media is encouraged to attend.

Through this unique program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 per member. PGP grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions to help promote and strengthen relationships between CBOs and FHLB Dallas members.

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

WHAT:

Check presentation for Front Yard Bikes

 

 

WHEN:

10:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022

 

 

WHO:

Kelvin Luster, Community Development Director, Home Bank

 

Carlette Davis, CRA Administrator, Home Bank

 

Debbie Mire, Senior Commercial Relationship Manager, Home Bank

 

Chris Harrell, Market President, Home Bank

 

Mary Hopkins, Director of Financial Management, Home Bank

 

Dee Green, Mortgage Manager, Home Bank

 

Dustin Lafont, Director and Founder, Front Yard Bikes

 

Tatianna Hines, Program Manager, Front Yard Bikes

 

Phillip St. Cyr, Youth City Lab Intern, Front Yard Bikes

 

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas

 

 

WHERE:

Home Bank, 5302 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

 

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com
(214) 441-8445

