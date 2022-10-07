Media Advisory: Home Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $8K to Baton Rouge Nonprofit

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award a $8,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) subsidy to Front Yard Bikes, a community-based organization (CBO) for students that provides mechanic courses, welding, gardening and cooking.

The funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation Friday, October 7. Media is encouraged to attend.

Through this unique program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 per member. PGP grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions to help promote and strengthen relationships between CBOs and FHLB Dallas members.

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.