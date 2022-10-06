Cerity Teams Up With Thimble to Bring a Full Suite of Insurance Products and Solutions to Small Business Owners

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerity®, a digital provider of workers’ compensation insurance policies, has teamed up with Thimble® to provide small business owners with a full suite of easy-to-access insurance solutions to protect their employees and businesses. Cerity is part of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG).

Navigating business insurance needs can be complicated and frustrating for a small business, no matter what industry they’re in. That’s why Cerity and Thimble have teamed up to digitize this process and supply small business owners with everything they need when it comes to insuring their business — whether that’s learning just what they need to protect their company and their employees, getting an affordable quote in minutes, or downloading their own certificates of insurance.

Both companies share a vision of leveraging their modern tech stacks to make acquiring and managing insurance policies easier for small businesses. Through this partnership, Thimble will offer customers Cerity’s best-in-class workers’ compensation insurance coverage, allowing these businesses to comply with state laws and grow safely.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Thimble to meet customers where they want to be — online. ” said Executive Vice President Jeff Shaw at Cerity. “By leveraging tech, we can create a digital-first experience that makes it easy for small business owners to get the coverage and peace of mind they need so they can focus on running their business.”

"Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop for small business owners as they navigate all of their business insurance coverage needs," said Jay Bregman, Co-Founder & CEO at Thimble. "Working with Cerity will help make this a reality, by solving a key challenge and allowing Thimble to provide our customers with world-class workers’ compensation insurance in addition to our suite of products."

Cerity Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Holdings, Inc., which is solely focused on using technology to win partnerships and market share by making workers’ compensation insurance easier for small business owners to obtain.

To learn more about this and other collaborations, contact info@cerity.com.

About Cerity

Founded with a bold vision to reimagine small business insurance, Cerity empowers business owners to quickly and easily protect their team, their assets, and their livelihood through an online workers’ compensation solution. With its digital-first approach, Cerity is transforming the entire process – from purchasing and maintaining coverage to filing a claim – to be simple, fast, and easy. The company’s proprietary pricing model produces tailored quotes within seconds and can deliver a new policy in five minutes or less, enabling leaders to get back to what matters most: growing and scaling their operation. Cerity Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), an industry veteran with over 100 years of experience in workers’ compensation. Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

About Thimble

Thimble protects more than 95,000 small businesses around the U.S. via general and professional liability, business equipment protection, commercial property, event insurance and more. With 75% of its customers as first-time business insurance customers, Thimble has emerged as a go-to solution in the software toolkit of America's entrepreneurs. Founders Jay Bregman and Eugene Hertz are growing the $250 billion business insurance market by making it simple, scalable, and flexible for new and established businesses alike. For more information, please visit Thimble.com.

Copyright © 2022 Cerity. All rights reserved.