TransAct Selected to Provide Printing Solutions for the New Sky River Casino

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high growth markets, today announced that it has been selected by Sky River Casino located in Elk Grove, California to provide TransAct’s industry-leading Epic Edge® TITO printer in all slot machines within the 100,000 square foot gaming floor. Sky River Casino was developed and built for the Wilton Rancheria Tribe by Boyd Gaming who will operate their 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games.

"TransAct is ecstatic to support Sky River Casino's commitment to giving guests a top-notch gaming experience, and the Epic Edge is the perfect fit to meet their goals," said Bart Shuldman, CEO of TransAct Technologies.

"Sky River Casino is focused on providing the best customer experience and we selected the Epic Edge for its superior performance and features," said Chris Gibase, Senior Vice President of Boyd Gaming.

TransAct’s Epic Edge best-in-class printer boasts an unsurpassed 300 DPI resolution for maximum ticket appearance, readability, and acceptance by bill validators. The Epic Edge is also fully equipped with USB and serial connections on a single board. The dual interfaces are an operator favorite as just one printer supports the full range of new and legacy games, reducing the need for excess printer inventory.

Sky River Casino decided to surprise their customers by opening their doors on August 16th, 2022, at midnight. With seventeen unique restaurants and bars, the food line up at Sky River Casino is like no other. What used to be an abandoned mall complex has turned into a new casino with unlimited possibilities, with plans to add a hotel and spa in the future.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!®, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!® AccuDate™, Epic, EPICENTRA®, Ithaca® and Printrex® are trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2022 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

About Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino is dedicated to bringing their guests the height of hospitality. Striving to exceed expectations in every way, while performing with the utmost integrity and honor. Sky River Casino is committed to making every guest feel taken care of from the minute they set foot on property. This is what is called The Sky River Way. For more information, please visit www.skyriver.com