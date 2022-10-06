Harris Williams Advises Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy on its Continuation Fund Transaction

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy (Ivy) on its continuation fund transaction. The transaction was led by Andy Dixon, Cheairs Porter and Lucas Scholl of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

“We continue to see strong investor interest in the outpatient physical rehabilitation services industry, especially for high-quality providers like Ivy,” said Andy Dixon, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We believe the company’s exceptional patient care, proven de novo and partnership models, and outstanding management team position it to capitalize on a number of attractive trends driving demand for outpatient rehabilitation services. It was a pleasure working with the Ivy team.”

“We look forward to watching Ivy continue its growth alongside Waud Capital Partners,” added Cheairs Porter, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Ivy is a leading provider of outpatient therapy services across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest regions of the United States through a rapidly growing network of more than 450 clinics that includes approximately 100 dedicated pediatric therapy clinics. Across its network of sites, Ivy offers a comprehensive set of therapy treatment options and specialized care programs and is dedicated to providing exceptional clinical care and the best patient experience. Ivy has grown its clinic base and revenue more than tenfold since Waud Capital Partners’ initial investment in 2016. The company has pursued growth organically by opening new locations and expanding service lines and inorganically through add-on acquisitions to build density in existing markets and to expand into new geographies. Ivy is led by CEO Michael Rucker, and he and the experienced executive leadership team recruited by Waud Capital Partners will remain with the company over its new investment horizon in an effort to pursue additional growth and industry leadership.

Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.7 billion since its founding in 1993. Waud Capital Partners seeks to partner with strong management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software/technology. Since its founding, Waud Capital Partners has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

