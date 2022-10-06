StackAdapt Expands into Outdoor Advertising Adding Digital Out-Of-Home, Through Partner Vistar Media

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform, today announced the offering of a new digital out-of-home (DOOH) channel at a global level through their partnership with Vistar Media, the leading global provider of software for DOOH. Eligible StackAdapt clients can now leverage this partnership with Vistar to run various media through the platform with ease, allowing them to scale and meet the needs of their clients.

By adding digital out-of-home advertising to its already robust multi-channel capabilities, StackAdapt enhances its ability to provide scalability and a future-proof differentiated solution, along with a new channel to target users and drive new net growth. Other benefits delivered to StackAdapt clients from its Vistar partnership include:

Increased brand awareness and user reach with a new format

Additional inventory that helps form a holistic approach for a client’s digital marketing plan

Private marketplace capabilities with priority access to high-demand inventory

New user reach that may not be as digitally active compared to other demographics

DOOH includes billboards, wallscapes, and posters seen while "on the go." It also includes place-based media seen in convenience stores, medical centers, salons and other brick and mortar venues. Clients can choose specific locations where they’d like to show their ads in a DOOH ad slot and work with StackAdapt to make that happen.

“In today's market, it’s important to stay on top of innovative ways to reach the target user,” said Michael Shang, vice president, partnerships and business solutions at StackAdapt. “Reaching users at scale at specific geo locations will provide a more holistic offering for our clients to pair with our platform’s leading digital solutions. We are always aiming to cater to our clients’ needs with a robust multi-channel offering at global scale.”

"Advertisers today are eager to take advantage of the high-impact, real-world media of DOOH, extending digital strategies to reach audiences in new ways,” said Chris Allison, VP, DSP Partnerships at Vistar Media. “StackAdapt is well-positioned to take advantage of this market trend as programmatic DOOH enters a new stage of maturation. We're excited to see StackAdapt's clients lean in on this new format and we look forward to the continued growth of the partnership."

To learn more about StackAdapt, please visit: https://www.stackadapt.com/

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America and is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2 and is the highest performing and easiest to use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.