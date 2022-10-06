MetLife Foundation and Rise Against Hunger Reach One-Millionth Meal Milestone in Goal to End World Hunger by 2030

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife Foundation and Rise Against Hunger today announced that their ongoing partnership has reached its one-millionth meal milestone. In 2014, the organizations joined forces on this shared goal to help end world hunger by 2030. These efforts are further fueled by MetLife’s pledge of 800,000 employee volunteer hours as part of its 2030 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments.

To date, 4,800 MetLife volunteers have participated in 49 meal packaging events across 21 locations around the world, including New York, NY; Cary, NC; Whippany, NJ; Bloomfield, CT; Tampa, FL; Noida, India and Jaipur, India – providing nourishment to over 6,300 individuals while also raising more than $300,000 in donations. The meal packaging program is a fun, hands-on, global project where volunteers work in an assembly line to pack high protein, vitamin rich meals for those in need.

The events were organized by Rise Against Hunger and iRise, a MetLife Global Technology and Operations program dedicated to creating meaningful connections and professional development opportunities to rising professionals.

“Rise Against Hunger’s work starts with a meal, ensuring the people we serve have the nutrition they need while long-term food security projects are implemented and take root,” said Edna Ogwangi, Rise Against Hunger Chief Programs Officer. “MetLife Foundation’s partnership has been significant to our mission of addressing food insecurity for many years. We’re grateful for their dedication to ending global hunger and the support in packaging a million meals that will impact thousands of lives.”

This announcement comes during MetLife’s annual Volunteering with Purpose campaign to encourage employees to carry out its purpose – “Always with you, building a more confident future” – through intentional volunteer efforts that are rooted in sustainability and focused on strengthening the livelihoods of individuals, families and communities across the globe.

“We’re beyond proud of everything MetLife Foundation, MetLife employee volunteers and partners like Rise Against Hunger have accomplished together for our communities,” said Pawan Verma, global chief information officer, and co-chair of MetLife’s iRise Inclusion Network. “There’s strength in numbers and in our purpose, and this important milestone that brings us closer to ending world hunger is one of many to come.”

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to sustainability, visit MetLife’s 2021 Sustainability Report and 2030 DEI Commitments.

