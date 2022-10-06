Fortitude Re Continues to Build Japan Franchise Through Flow Reinsurance Transaction

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FGH Parent, L.P (“Fortitude Re”), parent company of Bermuda’s largest multi-line reinsurer, today announced the signing of a flow reinsurance transaction with a leading Japanese life insurance company. Fortitude Re executed this transaction through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Fortitude International Reinsurance Limited.

“We are very pleased to continue supporting marquee clients in the Japanese insurance industry by providing strategic reinsurance capacity that helps our partners achieve their risk, capital and growth aspirations,” commented Alon Neches, Chief Executive Officer of Fortitude Re. “We see meaningful growth opportunities in the region and are committed to delivering thoughtful solutions tailored to our clients, their products and their markets.”

Sidley Austin LLP and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto served as legal counsel to Fortitude Re.

About Fortitude Re

The Fortitude Re Group includes Bermuda’s largest multi-line composite reinsurer, with unique competitive advantages and expertise to design bespoke transactional solutions for Life & Annuity and P&C lines. Fortitude Re is backed by a consortium of sophisticated investor groups led by The Carlyle Group and T&D Insurance Group. Fortitude Re holds approximately $48 billion in invested assets as of December 31, 2021. For more information visit, www.fortitude-re.com. Follow Fortitude Re on LinkedIn.