Brightwood Capital Advisors Leads Senior Secured Credit Facility to Support Orangewood Partners’ Acquisition of Barrington James

Brightwood Capital Advisors ("Brightwood"), a leading private credit firm, announced that it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent to provide a senior secured credit facility in support of Orangewood Partners' acquisition of Barrington James ("the Company").

Founded in 2002, Barrington James provides life sciences companies with recruitment solutions that combine deep industry expertise with innovative recruitment technology to make talent identification and attraction easier. The company’s specialist areas range from artificial intelligence, biometrics, and clinical development to finance, medical affairs, commercial, quality assurance and computational sciences. The company also identifies placement opportunities ranging from contract and interim positions through to board and C-suite-level roles. Barrington James operates twelve offices in core life sciences clusters globally including in New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Raleigh (North Carolina), and Greenville (South Carolina) supporting placements across Europe, North and South America and Asia.

“ We are pleased to support Barrington James as it continues to experience robust growth amidst a challenging macro environment,” said Sengal Selassie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Brightwood. “ Healthcare services is a key part of our investment focus, and we are proud to partner with companies that continue to bring essential new talent to the industry.”

“ We are pleased to work closely with Brightwood, who brought substantial healthcare investing and underwriting expertise as well as execution capabilities which were instrumental factors in bringing this transaction to fruition,” said Zach Rosskamm, Managing Director at Orangewood Partners. “ We look forward to our continued partnership and the future success of Barrington James.”

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a leading private credit firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Through deep relationships with non-sponsored businesses as well as private equity sponsored partnerships, Brightwood offers customized financing solutions for directly originated investments. After intensive credit-focused due diligence including fulsome environmental, social, and governance (ESG) screening, Brightwood takes a hand-on, solutions-oriented approach to fostering the growth of its portfolio companies and supporting the long-term health of these businesses.

Brightwood offers a variety of financial products to meet the needs of investors including private commingled funds, separately managed accounts, CLOs and a BDC platform. In addition to its traditional private debt funds, Brightwood manages Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) funds. Notably, Brightwood is also a signatory to United Nations, Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and Institutional Limited Partners Association’s (ILPA) Diversity in Action.

As a minority-owned firm founded in 2010, Brightwood fosters an inclusive culture to create advancement opportunities for talented people of all backgrounds. Brightwood's team of over 50 employees manage more than $4 billion of assets on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base.

Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: https://brightwoodlp.com/.