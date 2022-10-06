Wish Enters Partnership with eDesk, Further Bolstering Customer Service Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a partnership with eDesk, the ecommerce customer support platform, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.

Through this partnership, all Wish merchants across the US and Europe will be able to view and service customer inquiries from Wish and many other major ecommerce platforms, all within their one eDesk account. Through the partnership, Wish aims to improve customer support response times and generate greater operating efficiencies.

“A positive after-sales experience for our consumers is critical to a great customer experience, which is why we’re thrilled that our merchants can now access eDesk’s tech and support capabilities,” said Sarah Luo, VP of Merchant Operations. “The team at eDesk have a deep understanding of the complex world of cross-border ecommerce and it is very clear that they have created a valuable tool for marketplace merchants.”

eDesk consolidates customer requests from all marketplaces, webstores, social and support channels into a single shared system, making customer support easier to manage. Wish merchants can use eDesk to prioritize customer service requests by query type (cancellations, returns or product questions) and customer support service targets, allowing them to effortlessly scale their sales reach and provide excellent, simplified customer experiences.

“Wish has been a powerful partner for eDesk. The partnership has provided a great opportunity for our existing and new customers to leverage a new sales channel, yet centralizing and automating all their customer queries in eDesk. It means more sales opportunities for our clients, more value for eDesk and growth possibilities for everyone, including Wish,” said Mats Forsgren, VP of Operations at eDesk.

Pertemba, a Wish merchant, has already found success since using eDesk ’s centralized customer support solution. eDesk enables Pertemba’s team of support agents to consolidate requests from across all of its sales channels into one place. eDesk’s integration with other major marketplaces also allows them to effortlessly extend their sales channels without introducing more complexity into their support model.

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

About eDesk:

eDesk is the professional customer support platform for businesses serious about eCommerce. Entirely eCommerce focused, eDesk helps online retailers to deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell.

eDesk’s suite of award-winning AI-powered eCommerce tools improve productivity, profitability and reputation through automation, commercial insight, and competitive benchmarking.

eDesk integrates seamlessly with more marketplace, webstore, communications, social media and logistics channels than any other customer support software provider, so eCommerce brands can respond to customer queries quicker and focus on selling more to realise their growth potential.

eDesk is the only customer support solution provider on the Amazon and Walmart development councils, and counts Google, eBay, Shopify amongst key strategic partners.

The company is trusted by thousands of customers around the world and powers over 14 million conversations every month, resulting in billions of dollars of eCommerce transactions every year.

Website: www.edesk.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook; priorities; strategic direction; partnership with eDesk, and its impact on customer support experiences, including the effectiveness of the customer support platform, the extent to which merchants use the tools provided by the platform, , its impact on response times, and its ability to produce operational efficiencies; new merchant programs and relationships; business operations; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.