Orion Group Partners with Marick, a Leading Commercial Refrigeration Service Provider

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group ("Orion"), a commercial facility services business, today announced that it has partnered with Marick Inc., a leading commercial refrigeration and HVAC service company based in Des Moines, Iowa and with branch offices in Waterloo, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; and Wichita, Kansas.

Since 1974, Marick has been one of the Midwest’s leading refrigeration and HVAC service providers. Marick specializes in the repair, maintenance, and installation of commercial refrigeration systems for grocers, convenience stores, and other commercial facilities. Marick was founded by Richard Thornton and has been led by Mark and Rick Thornton since 1999.

"Marick has a strong legacy of high-quality service and commitment to their customers in the region. We are excited to partner with this team to help support and grow that legacy for years to come," said Tessa Wiegand, Orion’s Midwest Mechanical Services CEO.

"Our partnership with Orion will allow Marick to invest meaningfully in recruiting, training and developing the best people in the industry. We’ll look to continue to grow our footprint in Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas and also consider opportunities for further geographic expansion to better serve our customers,” said Mark Thornton. "Orion’s people-driven focus fits our culture perfectly. We’re proud to announce this partnership and our enthusiasm for the opportunities it will provide to our employees and customers."

“Marick’s success has been driven by our ability to attract really great people and I’m excited that our partnership with Orion will allow us to invest further in our team. Mark and I felt strongly about finding a partner who would build on the culture that Marick has developed over the last 48 years. We’re proud to have found Orion, who shares our belief that people development is base that all great businesses are built on,” said Rick Thornton.

Marick is Orion’s tenth investment in the commercial HVAC, refrigeration, and plumbing markets. We are excited to partner with leading businesses that prioritize developing their people and building long-term customer relationships. Please reach out to Nicole Zivkovic (nicole@orionservicesgroup.com) to learn more about Orion and how we can support your business.

Mike Rosendahl of PCE Investment Bankers supported Marick in selecting the right partner.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its People First approach, Orion supports locally managed operations through investments in recruiting and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown, and Max Agranoff in 2019. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com.

About Marick

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Marick was founded in 1974. Marick specializes in the repair, maintenance, and installation of commercial refrigeration and HVAC equipment. Our highly skilled staff takes pride in their trade and taking care of each customer as if it was our own facility. We strive to build lasting relationships through our superior craftsmanship and customer service.