Revelation Biosciences Inc. and Vanderbilt University Enter Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University, Nashville TN, USA (Vanderbilt) to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), for treating or preventing infections.

The license covers potential applications such as prevention or reduction of acquired infections including those resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance. According to the most recent data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 687,000 cases of acquired infection in acute care settings resulted in approximately 72,000 deaths. Preclinical studies have shown that treatment with PHAD significantly reduces the duration and severity of infection by augmenting the innate immune response, a form of trained immunity. The license grants Revelation the use of issued US patent 11,389,465.

“We are thrilled to have this license from Vanderbilt University, an institution focused on improving the human condition through pathbreaking discovery and innovation,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “We are also very excited to move the REVTx-100 program forward with this new license by developing potentially lifesaving treatments for patients in need, thanks in large part to work in the field of trained immunity. Additionally, we believe the extensive preclinical data already generated will allow us to rapidly bring this treatment to the clinic.”

Revelation and Vanderbilt University will continue the prosecution of additional patent applications, which will provide Revelation the exclusive right to use these new technologies once patents are granted.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has multiple product candidates in development that are based on the well-established biology of PHAD and its effect on the innate immune system. REVTx‑100 is being developed as a prevention and treatment of infection. REVTx‑200 is being developed as an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx‑300 is being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of acute and chronic organ disease including CKD, AKI, and NASH. REVTx‑99b is being developed as a treatment for food allergies. REVDx‑501 is being developed as a rapid diagnostic that can be used to detect IP-10 as a surrogate biomarker for any type of respiratory infection, without the need for specialized instrumentation.

For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

About Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, is a private research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees.

For more information, please visit www.vanderbilt.edu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation’s product candidates; the clinical utility of an increase in intranasal cytokine levels as a biomarker of viral infections; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies, the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such study is positive or whether it can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the potential impact that COVID‑19 may have on Revelation’s suppliers, vendors, regulatory agencies, employees and the global economy as a whole; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; investor sentiment relating to SPAC related going public transactions; the expected duration over which Revelation’s balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.