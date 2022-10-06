Cupcake Vineyards and butter LONDON to Launch Celebratory Wine and Nail Polish Kits

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cupcake Vineyards and butter LONDON are bubbling with excitement to announce the launch of their NEW Pop & Polish wine and nail lacquer kits – guaranteed to add a little extra sparkle to any celebration. The two brands have teamed up to create a set of limited-edition shimmery shades of nail lacquer inspired by Cupcake’s celebratory varietals, Prosecco and Moscato D’Asti.

“We are delighted and honored to work with Cupcake Vineyards on this one-of-a-kind collaboration,” said Julie Campbell, butter LONDON General Manager. “The bespoke shades created exclusively for the Cupcake Vineyards Pop & Polish Kit are fun, intriguing, and joyful, just like Cupcake’s wines.”

“At Cupcake, we’re all about choosing joy and finding the sparkle in everyday moments,” said Sarah Raney, Cupcake’s Brand Manager. “butter LONDON’s feel-good approach to beauty was the perfect match to create a nail lacquer that would bring to life the flavors of our celebratory wines and ‘choose joy’ ethos in a beautiful and celebratory way.”

From proposals and engagements to new homes and holiday gatherings, or just for life’s small celebrations of joy, the Cupcake Vineyards x butter LONDON Pop & Polish kits are sure to elevate the occasion; because what’s more fun than a glass of bubbly with a manicure to match?

The Cupcake Vineyards x butter LONDON Pop & Polish Kits feature two Cupcake celebratory classics. Crafted to delight the palate, Cupcake Prosecco is a refreshing bubbly varietal with aromas of white peach, honeydew and grapefruit that lead to a toasted brioche finish. Cupcake Vineyard’s Moscato D’Asti is crafted with a fine effervescence that tickles the palate with vibrant notes of nectarine, honey and peach. The new polishes pulled inspiration from both varietals to create sparkling lacquer shades that match the vibrancy and tasting notes of both wines.

The Cupcake Vineyards x butter LONDON Pop & Polish Kits will be available to order starting October 6th on https://www.littlewinemarket.com/cupcake-vineyards/ for $24.99USD and will include:

Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco, 187mL

Cupcake Vineyards Moscato D’Asti, 187mL

“Back In A Prosecco” – a metallic shimmer nail lacquer

“Color Me Moscato” – a holographic glitter overcoat

For more information, please visit cupcakevineyards.com. Must be 21 and older to purchase. Cupcake Vineyards x butter LONDON Pop & Polish Kits are available to ship to most states.

About Cupcake Vineyards

Cupcake Vineyards is one of America’s top selling wine brands. Cupcake’s winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities, and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California’s Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy; Pfalz, Germany; Marlborough, New Zealand; and Mendoza, Argentina. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cupcakevineyards.

About butter LONDON™

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London’s premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and haute fashion sense to nails. This trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a better-for-you ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON one of the first world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail lacquer brands. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you products for eyes, lip, face and nail using the same ingenious Feel-Good Beauty approach to formulations. Our nail lacquers are now 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, BHA and triclosan. We believe makeup and nail polish should be easy, leave you looking polished with Feel Good Beauty you can trust. For more information on butter LONDON, visit http://www.butterlondon.com.

© 2022 Cupcake Vineyards, Livermore, CA