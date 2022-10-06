Bruce Auto Accelerates Expansion with PAVE Automated Vehicle Inspection Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAVE, the world’s first automated vehicle inspection platform, today announced that Bruce Automotive Group, operator of eight dealerships offering new and pre-owned vehicles across Nova Scotia, has achieved significant sales growth by incorporating the PAVE automated vehicle inspection platform into its assessment and pricing of vehicle trade-ins by customers.

When owners request a trade-in price from Bruce Auto for their used vehicle, the transparency of the PAVE system – specifically the condition reports delivered using photos taken by owners on their smartphones – provides both dealers and their customers with confidence in the vehicle assessment.

“PAVE is a real business enabler that allows us to reach more customers at scale, empowering us to gain and maintain a competitive edge,” said Adam Gladwin, a vice president of Bruce Auto. “Our goal is to do the best we can for our customers and ourselves. With PAVE, one does not come at the expense of the other.”

As PAVE guides customers to capture internal and external images from specific angles, it can pick up damage that might otherwise have gone undetected and delivers a real-time value of the vehicle based on its current condition. Serious sellers appreciate the upfront feedback on the actual value of their vehicle and become invested in the process. This enhances the customer experience while making it easier for the sales team to identify and engage customers throughout the entire transaction.

Conducting over 4,000 appraisals a year, Bruce Auto uses PAVE to make it easy for every salesperson to access potential clients 24/7, 365 days a year. It’s a significant shift from the dealership’s growing reliance on third-party services and applications to determine vehicle values on over 2,000+ trade-ins a year. Prior to PAVE, the Bruce Auto sales team was removed from the pricing process altogether, limiting their ability to grow their knowledge and thoroughly engage customers throughout the buying process.

“Bruce Auto is smart about how they use technology to grow the business,” said Brian Steinhauser, co-founder and co-CEO of PAVE. “The way they’ve incorporated PAVE into their sales process demonstrates why they’ve been around since 1927.”

“We pride ourselves on being cutting edge, and PAVE is the right tool to take us into the future,” says Gladwin. “High-quality images, coupled with the proper mix of AI models and human intelligence, enables us to price things right the first time in a digital-first environment.”

