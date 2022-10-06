Nickelytics, Serve Robotics, and The Ad Council Partner on Innovative Smokey Bear Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelytics, a venture-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to execute hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns, today announced the launch of one of the first major OOH ad campaigns to be placed on robots. The mobility company partnered with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous delivery company, and the Ad Council to introduce one of the longest running public service campaigns in history to an innovative new format: delivery robots.

The Ad Council’s beloved Smokey will be wrapped around select Serve delivery robots in a new campaign to increase wildfire prevention awareness in Los Angeles. Serve Robotics and Nickelytics have also entered into an ongoing partnership to offer additional advertisers the opportunity to appear on their attention-grabbing sidewalk robots as they complete food deliveries in high-visibility areas.

“We are thrilled to partner with Serve Robotics to pioneer an exciting new form of out-of-home advertising,” said Judah Longgrear, Co-founder and CEO of Nickelytics. “Launching this campaign with Smokey Bear is a significant milestone for our team and only the beginning of our expansion in the Los Angeles market. We look forward to amplifying Smokey’s message and measuring the expected increase in campaign engagement using our real-time digital measurement capabilities.”

“At the Ad Council, we’re always strategizing innovative ways to reach people that compliment or go beyond traditional media. With nearly 9 out of 10 wildfires nationally caused by humans, it’s as important as ever to do our part to prevent unwanted fires,” commented Laurie Keith, VP Emerging Media & Technology at The Ad Council. “Our new partnership with Nickelytics will allow us to share Smokey Bear’s message on eye-catching delivery robots and share critical information in an unforgettable way.”

“We are delighted to increase public awareness of wildfire prevention, while helping reduce emissions and traffic congestion in Los Angeles with our friendly sidewalk robots,” said Touraj Parang, Chief Operations Officer of Serve Robotics. “Nickelytics’ proprietary technology and advertiser relationships made them the perfect partner to help us bring out-of-home advertising to our growing autonomous delivery platform.”

The Smokey Bear campaign recently celebrated its 78th birthday, making it America’s longest-running PSA campaign, in partnership with the Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters. Smokey’s catchphrase, “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” was developed in response to a massive outbreak of wildfires in natural areas other than forests. With heat waves sweeping across California, this year’s public awareness campaign remains as timely as ever.

To learn more about how Nickelytics and Serve Robotics are driving advertising forward sustainably, please visit nickelytics.com/autonomous-delivery-robots.

About Nickelytics:

Nickelytics, a Techstars backed startup, is a platform that makes launching hyper-local out-of-home advertising as simple as posting online ads. Nickelytics brings together the physical presence of outdoor advertising with the power of digital technology for unbeatable results. Nickelytics leverages out-of-home advertisements through premium mobile assets, such as gig economy vehicles, autonomous delivery robots, e-scooters and electric vehicle charging networks to help marketers reach customers regardless of location. Mobillity asset owners also receive another stream of revenue by partnering with marketers. With the help of Nickelytics’ analytics, companies can better comprehend their return on ad spend thanks to Nickelytics’ sophisticated attribution and digital retargeting capabilities. For more information, visit www.nickelytics.com.

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation’s most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council’s communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions rovers that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. Five years later, the company's self-driving rovers have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com, follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram, or apply to join our team on LinkedIn.