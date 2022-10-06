Aya chooses Mednow as Preferred Pharmacy Partner

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, has been named the Preferred Pharmacy Partner for Aya members.

When they use Mednow, Aya’s Preferred Pharmacy, Aya plan members receive a discount on any prescription copayment amounts not covered by their employer’s insurance or direct billed drug benefit plan. By adding their prepaid Aya Mastercard® to their Mednow account, members can bill any remainder (copayment amount or “copay”) to their healthcare spending account (HSA) directly, eliminating the need to pay out of pocket and filing digital or paper claims.

Mednow is focused on improving delivery of pharmacy services in Canada through digitization to provide better patient access to pharmacists, doctors and other healthcare professionals. Mednow offers instant access to pharmacists in the Mednow app (Apple | Android | web browser) or on the phone (1-855-MEDNOW-1) and offers fast, free delivery of prescription medication to patients across Canada.

Aya brings the latest financial technology to healthcare, providing health spending accounts (HSA) and wellness spending accounts (WSA) to employees of “Canada’s healthiest companies.” Aya members can pay for a wide array of supported health and wellness products and services using their prepaid Aya Mastercard® rather than paying out of pocket or filing claims.

In addition to charging their HSA directly using the prepaid Aya Mastercard®, Aya members can purchase over the counter medications, vitamins, supplements, supplies and other pharmacy items from the Mednow Wellness Shop.

The Aya / Mednow Preferred Pharmacy partnership is another example of Mednow for Business partnering with a similarly tech-forward company to offer best-in-class digital pharmacy care, reimbursement and deep pharmacist support to the lives they touch.

“Aya, Canada's number one healthcare and wellness spending account provider, allows employees to make payments through HSAs and WSAs with physical Mastercards. Aya's technology removes the need for employees to pay out of their own pockets and submit complex expense claims. In an environment where costs are rising across the board, we're excited to partner with Mednow to reduce the financial impact on individuals looking to access best-in-class pharmaceutical care,” said Chanddeep Madaan, CEO and Co-Founder of Aya.

“Mednow exists to remove barriers for Canadians who need to access healthcare by changing the role the pharmacy plays in overall health and access to healthcare services. We’re proud to be the Preferred Pharmacy for Aya and we look forward to serving Aya members with the same incredible care and service that earns Mednow its perfect 5-star rating on Google Reviews. This value-add for our patients will continue to make the pharmacy process digital and easy,” said Ali Reyhany, CEO and Co-Founder of Mednow.

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy to use daily dose packs, each labelled with the date and time of the next dose.

About Aya

Aya is a modern Canadian health technology company that provides personalized benefits though health and wellness spending accounts. Aya has been bringing the latest financial technology to healthcare since 2018, allowing Aya members to pay for a wide array of supported health and wellness products and services using their prepaid Aya Mastercard®, eliminating the need to pay out of pocket or file claims.

