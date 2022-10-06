Walgreens and Lexie Hearing Announce Availability of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids at Walgreens Stores Nationwide

Walgreens and Lexie Hearing announced Lexie Lumen hearing aids will be available over the counter at Walgreens stores nationwide for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss starting October 17. (Photo: Business Wire)

DEKALB & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens and Lexie Hearing today announced Lexie Lumen hearing aids will be available OTC at Walgreens stores nationwide for adults ages 18 and older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss starting October 17. This announcement follows the passage of the OTC Hearing Aid Act by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which allows consumers to purchase hearing aids directly at retail stores and online, without a prescription.

“ Walgreens is committed to breaking down barriers to offer convenient access to affordable health and wellness solutions,” said Luke Rauch, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walgreens. “ Together with Lexie Hearing, we are making it easy for customers nationwide to purchase high-quality hearing aids directly from their neighborhood Walgreens, both online and in-store.”

Approximately 37.5 million American adults report some trouble hearing,i yet only about 20% of those who could benefit from hearing aids have used them.ii

“ We believe hearing health should be available to all people, not only those who can afford it,” said Nic Klopper, CEO and founder of Lexie Hearing. “ That’s why we’re excited to work with Walgreens to make affordable, audiologist-quality hearing aids more accessible to communities across the country.”

Starting October 17, Lexie Lumen hearing aids can be purchased at Walgreens stores nationwide, including Puerto Rico, for $799. Consumers can also purchase them online through Walgreens Find Care for $39 per month for 24 months. Each purchase includes a pair of hearing aids, all the batteries and accessories that are needed to set up the hearing aids, and a 45-day money back guarantee. Walgreens customers can also save money on this purchase if they are enrolled in the myWalgreens loyalty program or use the myWalgreens Credit Card.

Once purchased, Lexie Hearing offers customers a complete hearing solution, including a professional-quality hearing check, hearing aids customized to their unique hearing profile, and access to hearing experts through video or voice calls. With smart technology and remote care, Lexie Lumen hearing aids deliver the quality and features expected from premium hearing aids, at a greatly reduced cost.

About myWalgreens and the myWalgreens Credit Card

myWalgreens is a free, one-of-a-kind personalized experience that makes saving, shopping and well-being easier. Customers can enjoy benefits such as saving money by unlocking sales prices, earning unlimited 1% Walgreens Cash rewards storewide on eligible purchases, even at the pharmacy1, earning unlimited 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on Walgreens branded products2, and earning bonus rewards by achieving health goals.3 To join myWalgreens, sign up at myWalgreens.com, in the Walgreens App, or in stores at checkout.

The myWalgreens Credit Card is designed to help customers stay well financially on their journey to staying well mentally and physically. Cardholders can start earning 10% Walgreens Cash rewards right away when they use their card for Walgreens branded products and 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on other brands and pharmacy purchases at Walgreens. Cardholders can also earn rewards on purchases outside Walgreens. When the myWalgreens Mastercard is used for groceries or health and wellness purchases, including co-pays at the healthcare provider, cardholders can earn 3% in Walgreens Cash rewards.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About Lexie Hearing

Lexie Hearing (www.lexiehearing.com), an innovative game-changer in the U.S. hearing aid market, is on a mission to make better hearing affordable and accessible to everyone. The team at Lexie is passionately committed to helping people enjoy healthy hearing without having to spend thousands of dollars, recognizing that too many people do not wear hearing aids because they are so expensive. That’s why Lexie Hearing is changing the industry. They’re bringing a great experience to customers with high-quality hearing aids, a customer care program that proves that people with hearing loss are at the heart of everything they do, and smart technology that gives customers control of their hearing experience.

Lexie was developed by hearX Group, an impact-driven company that has provided over 1.5 million hearing tests in 191 countries globally. hearX takes pride in providing an entirely new way to overcome traditional barriers to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disabling hearing loss.

