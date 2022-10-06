HANJAN Announces Strategic Partnership With Global Superstar Nicole Scherzinger

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HANJAN, the premium wellness and lifestyle brand founded in Asia by a team of women entrepreneurs from Singapore, Philippines, and Korea today announces a strategic partnership with global music and television star Nicole Scherzinger. Best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, Nicole is currently a celebrity judge on FOX’s “The Masked Singer.”

“Throughout my career, I have always been deeply passionate about fitness and wellness. A healthy mind, body, and soul is key to my present and future self. I was first introduced to HANJAN at Coachella. The first product of the brand was a hydration jelly that helps with hangovers and liver protection. I tried it and it worked! I immediately called the team to understand their brand story and how I could a part of the journey. I am delighted to be an investor and partner in HANJAN. I also loved that this is a women founded and led brand,” said Scherzinger.

HANJAN is an East-meets-West holistic wellness brand that creates natural plant-powered products made with oriental herbs. The brand offers a unique range of premium products including the Recharge Jelly a hydration supplement that combats hangovers while promoting natural alcohol defense and liver health and the Energy Boost Powder designed to strengthen endurance during physical activity.

“We’re excited to have Nicole on board with us. We’ve always admired how she uses her platform and celebrity power to advocate for a healthy lifestyle. Nicole is a global entertainer with incredible consumer appeal and we are confident that her strategic alliance with HANJAN will be significant as we continue the brand’s expansion in the wellness lifestyle industry,” said Xiaoshi Kuik, President of HANJAN.

HANJAN successfully launched in the U.S. with the inaugural HANJAN Oasis experience, an exclusive, two-day, wellness lifestyle retreat at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2022.

For more information on HANJAN, please visit https://hanjan.store