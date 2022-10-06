Strivr Launches Partner Program to Accelerate the Expansion of VR in the Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strivr, the leading platform for enterprise-scale Virtual Reality (VR) solutions, today announced the launch of the Strivr Partner Program, an ecosystem connecting content, technology, and services providers to deliver immersive experiences to the Fortune 1000. Joined by partners including Accenture, DDI, Insight, PICO, Qualcomm, Start Beyond, Strategos, and VMware, Strivr is bringing together leading companies with a common goal of elevating workforce performance and optimizing the value of VR in the enterprise.

Organizations continue to be challenged with attracting, supporting, and retaining workers and are increasingly looking to invest in more engaging and impactful skills development programs as essential initiatives. In response, many are turning to immersive technologies, having seen the impact of VR on employee performance, engagement, and retention. The Strivr Partner Program aims to further optimize efficiencies and enhance the capabilities of VR for the enterprise in developing workforce performance at-scale.

“Since our inception, Strivr has been obsessed with helping our customers find ways to better engage their teams and enhance performance,” said Derek Belch, founder and CEO of Strivr. “We are setting the standard for at-scale enterprise VR deployment, and with this new partner program, we are excited to welcome an ecosystem of like-minded partners who share our passion in bringing this to life with some of the largest companies in the world.”

With nearly 2 million sessions conducted in VR, Strivr’s platform is being leveraged to further accelerate the adoption of VR at scale, while meeting the growing demand for enterprise-grade solutions that address stringent requirements across security, usability, procurement, and compliance. As part of the growing ecosystem, Strivr partners will help to build upon this momentum while also forging relationships with leading Fortune 1000 companies pioneering immersive use cases to garner real-world performance impact.

“PICO and Strivr have been collaborating together for years to deliver top tier immersive solutions to enterprise users,” said Amir Khorram, Director, PICO. “Strivr’s platform has helped customers reduce costs, become more analytical and intentional with their training environments, and deliver world class content for users who demand the best. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and scaling together to meet the needs of a fast growing industry.”

“With a shared knowledge of delivering premium virtual learning experiences, Start Beyond and Strivr have successfully partnered to bring VR to one of the top retailers in the world,” said Angus Stevens, CEO of Start Beyond. “We are excited to be part of the Strivr Partner Program and look forward to continued collaboration in line with Strivr’s streamlined and clearly articulated process for enterprise-scale platform deployment.”

The Strivr Partner Program is rapidly growing, and encompasses three categories of partners:

Content: Strivr Content Partners create best-in-class immersive experiences leveraging the Strivr platform and Strivr SDK to advance employee learning and performance across the enterprise.

Services: Strivr Services Partners consist of leading services organizations dedicated to optimizing the value of enterprise VR through strategy, curriculum design, deployment, and change management services.

Technology: Strivr Technology Partners encompass a curated network of application, software, and hardware development companies that design, build, connect, and scale enterprise VR solutions.

To learn more about and apply for Strivr’s Partner Program, please visit the partner page here.

