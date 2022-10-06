The Association of Military Banks of America Has Partnered with MOCA Financial to Give Our Nation’s Veterans a Safe, Flexible, and Reliable Way to Receive Their Government Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA Financial, the leader in advanced digital accounts and payment processing, has partnered with the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) to offer MOCA’s Next-Generation Card-Based Payment Platform to America’s Veterans worldwide as a superior way to receive their government benefits as well as safely, securely, and conveniently make payments. The PATRIOT card is set to be launched in November in honor of Veteran’s Day and National Veteran and Military Families Month.

This partnership provides our Veterans the ability to have their government benefits deposited directly to a card without the need for a bank account. Our Veterans will benefit greatly from MOCA’s virtual and physical cards with associated technology that empowers cardholders to self-issue cards on-demand, including cards to family members; get real-time transaction alerts; and even make Person to Person (P2P) payments to family members or others in real-time. In addition, our Veterans can add money to their MOCA Cards from multiple sources, transfer money between cards, provision their cards to a digital wallet with the click of a button, and immediately replace a lost or stolen card.

“AMBA and its members strive to understand and meet the unique financial needs of America’s military and Veteran communities worldwide. Our banks provide them outstanding financial services as well as the most advanced financial products available today,” said Major General (Ret.) Steven J. Lepper, President & CEO of AMBA. “MOCA’s advanced card-based payment platform is one of those products, and we are proud to offer our Veterans, their families, and their caregivers a safe, secure, and more convenient way to receive their government benefits and make payments.”

AMBA is the only trade association representing banks specializing in providing financial services for military personnel, Veterans, and their families worldwide.

“MOCA is honored to support our nation’s Veterans and their families worldwide with our payment platform,” said Shawn Sinner, President of MOCA. “AMBA came to us seeking a better way for Veterans to receive and spend their government benefits, and we were happy to oblige. Partnering with an organization such as AMBA is a privilege, and we look forward to justifying AMBA’s confidence in us and serving our Veteran community for years to come.”

About American Association of Military Banks (AMBA)

The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) was founded in 1959. AMBA is a not-for-profit association of banks operating on military installations, banks not located on military installations but serving military and Veteran customers, and military banking facilities designated by the U.S. Treasury. The association's membership includes both community banks and large multinational financial institutions, all of which are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. For more information, please visit ambahq.org.

About MOCA

MOCA Financial, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a highly advanced digital account, virtual cards, and payment processing platform in one. Founded and managed by financial institutions and payment industry veterans with well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been developing cutting edge financial products for decades. Our Mission is simple: To provide the best one-source solution for financial institutions, government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and businesses, so that they may offer consumers simple digital access to manage their money and to provide the self-issuance of virtual cards to fit their everyday active use of a payment instrument. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.