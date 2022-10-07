CORRECTING and REPLACING Endeavour Taps Dispersive to Deliver Network Cybersecurity for Sustainable Infrastructure Across North America and Europe

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release issued October 06, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

ENDEAVOUR TAPS DISPERSIVE TO DELIVER NETWORK CYBERSECURITY FOR SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE

Dispersive Holdings Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cloud security leader in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) space announced an agreement to implement secure, critical grid network infrastructure for Endeavour, an innovation platform that builds sustainable power infrastructure.

“Cybersecurity is increasingly critical as the grid adopts more renewables and relies on connected inverters for energy and electric vehicle charging. Today’s elevated threat landscape, combined with heightened competition, requires a new paradigm for offering enhanced capabilities and operational excellence within critical infrastructure sectors,” said Jakob Carnemark, Endeavour’s Founder and CEO. “In Dispersive, we’ve selected a trusted partner with unique and innovative military-grade technology and expertise across complex mission-critical environments to help us quickly scale our operation globally for diverse businesses, geographies and use cases.”

"We are truly inspired by Endeavour’s mission of sustainability,” said Rajiv Pimplaskar, Dispersive’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Security and privacy are a prerequisite, not an afterthought, and Dispersive’s solution will provide peace of mind for Endeavour and their energy, electric vehicle charging, logistics and utility clients. Dispersive looks forward to supporting Endeavour’s business and use cases with DispersiveFabric, our highly scalable, performant, resilient and operationally flexible software platform.”

Dispersive will be implemented across Endeavour’s technology stack, including GridBlock EV charging solutions and microgrids, Pact low-carbon fuel solutions and Voltek Water’s distributed water infrastructure.

About Dispersive Holdings

An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Multicloud Network Software (MCNS) space, Dispersive delivers a cloud-native network fabric that is ultra-secure, operationally flexible, and up to 10 times faster. Dispersive’s battlefield-inspired patented technology creates virtual active-active multipath networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls to connect digital businesses, products, and users across any cloud or service edge. Government, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero-touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io or follow Dispersive on Twitter @DispersiveHold or LinkedIn @Dispersive-holdings-inc.

About Endeavour

Endeavour is an innovation company developing next-generation sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit the company’s website: www.endeavourii.com.