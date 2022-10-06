ServiceNow Secures Department of Health and Human Services Enterprise-Wide Contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow today announced it has won a single award, Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), part of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The agreement is in partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and has an estimated value of $250 million for a five-year performance period, through 2027.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow Technology Workflows, Customer Workflows, Employee Workflows, and Creator Workflows to enable crucial functionality for many HHS applications, and help HHS optimize inventory and reduce waste.

“As the Department of Health and Human Services works to accelerate its digital transformation, providing a quality user experience and helping to optimize inventory has never been more vital,” said Jonathan Alboum, ServiceNow’s Federal Chief Technology Officer. “We are happy to foster a relationship with the HHS and are committed to providing the agency with the tools necessary to meet their goals.”

ServiceNow’s scalable solutions can help HHS simplify ordering and shorten procurement times. The Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) can also streamline the acquisition process (and predictable pricing) of ServiceNow licenses for application owners within the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Our efforts to drive efficiency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are mission critical,” said Jennifer Pizzillo, IT Vendor Management Specialist at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “With the use of ServiceNow, employees will be equipped with the necessary tools to simplify routine processes, from managing inventory to waste reduction, as our department works to serve the American people.”

After the pandemic dramatically altered the way in which citizens interface with government services, ServiceNow is continuing to modernize digital operations within HHS to better serve our nation. With ServiceNow, HHS can create more positive citizen, employee, and partner experiences, enable a secure and compliant architecture, and achieve operational resilience for grants solutions, HR service delivery, low-code/no-code application development, service management and case management needs, audit, cloud and asset management, ZTA, and support many other mission and underlying IT requirements and needs.

ServiceNow’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule and for HHS customers via Blanket Purchase Agreement No. 47QTCA22A0008, and through the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact Carahsoft at (855) 487-6669 or ServiceNow@carahsoft.com.

About ServiceNow

