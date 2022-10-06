Baptist Health and LeanTaaS’ Collaboration in Improving Operating Room Utilization Included in 2022 Gartner® Case Study

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeanTaaS, Inc., a market-leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced its inclusion in a Gartner case study along with Baptist Health, a not-for-profit integrated delivery network in Jacksonville, FL. The recently published “Case Study: Take an AI-Based Approach to Operating Room Scheduling and Utilization” (Gartner, Barry Runyon, August 2022) states that “effective OR scheduling optimization can improve case throughput, OR capacity and utilization, clinician satisfaction and retention, patient experience measures, and healthcare provider revenue.”

According to a previous Gartner report, “[Healthcare providers] recognize and understand well the value of optimizing patient flow and managing capacity. Managing patient throughput and the utilization of facilities, staff, and materials are persistent hospital operational and strategic priorities that underlie most cost-optimization initiatives,” states the November 2021 report on “Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: The Real-Time Health System” (Gartner, Gregg Pessin, Barry Runyon, et al.). The “Hype Cycle™ for Healthcare Providers” report from July 2022 continues that “monitoring and managing patient flow and capacity are persistent healthcare provider challenges, and optimizing the use of facilities, staff, and equipment remains a healthcare provider operational priority” (Gartner, Andrew Myers, Mike Jones, et al.).

As a large, complex, and busy integrated delivery network with 5 hospitals, 74 operating rooms, and approximately 47,000 surgeries annually, Baptist Health wanted to increase the utilization of its OR suites. Its existing OR scheduling software lacked predictive capabilities and clinician engagement features, so surgeons had difficulty finding and reserving ORs even when prime time utilization was low. Leadership also wanted to improve data on utilization and equipment needs before making important decisions on capital requests for new facilities and robotic equipment. To address these challenges, Baptist Health worked with LeanTaaS to implement a predictive and prescriptive analytics platform that optimizes access to scarce OR capacity.

“Engaging LeanTaaS was an important step in improving OR utilization throughout Baptist Health hospitals,” said Amy Cate Huveldt, Vice President of Performance Excellence, Baptist Health, Jacksonville. “We received real, worthwhile results from our investment in LeanTaaS and alignment of people and processes. Improving our OR operations translates to surgical growth, engaged providers, and improved patient care, all of which are helping us achieve our organizational goals.”

“We have a truly collaborative relationship with Baptist Health, and we’re thrilled to see iQueue for Operating Rooms featured as a use case in a Gartner Case Study,” said Ashley Walsh, Vice President, Client Services, iQueue for Operating Rooms. “We’re continuously working to provide our health system customers with the capacity optimization solutions they need, and it’s that clear access to valuable, actionable data that improves both the patient and provider experience. Baptist Health is proof that an investment in operational excellence is a win for clinicians, patients, and the bottom line.”

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 130 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health is a faith-based, mission-driven system in Northeast Florida comprised of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South and Wolfson Children’s Hospital – the region’s only children’s hospital. All Baptist Health hospitals have achieved Magnet™ status for excellence in patient care. Baptist Health is part of Coastal Community Health, a highly integrated regional hospital network focused on significant initiatives designed to enhance the quality and value of care provided to our contiguous communities. Baptist Health has the area’s only dedicated heart hospital; orthopedic institute; women’s services; neurological institute, including comprehensive neurosurgical services, a comprehensive stroke center and two primary stroke centers; a Bariatric Center of Excellence; a full range of psychology and psychiatry services; urgent care services; primary and specialty care physicians’ offices throughout Northeast Florida; and Baptist Home Health Care by BAYADA. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is a regional destination for multidisciplinary cancer care, which is clinically integrated with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the internationally renowned cancer treatment and research institution in Houston. For more details, visit baptistjax.com