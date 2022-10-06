MedAxiom, Wharton Online Partner to Transform Cardiovascular Business Education

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community’s premier destination for organizational performance solutions, has partnered with Wharton Online to develop a first-of-its-kind business and management program designed specifically for cardiovascular professionals. The program, which features world-class faculty from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and MedAxiom, arms cardiovascular leaders with the tools and techniques needed to achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience.

The Cardiovascular Business and Management Essentials Program, an exclusive partnership between the Wharton Online and MedAxiom, focuses on the non-clinical competencies of healthcare operations, economics, change leadership and people management.

“For more than 20 years, MedAxiom has been dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care through education, innovation and community. Wharton’s research-based executive programs combine business fundamentals with the innovative tools and competitive strategies needed to deliver results. Together, MedAxiom and Wharton Online are building tomorrow’s cardiovascular business leaders,” said MedAxiom President and CEO Jerry Blackwell, MD, MBA, FACC, a lead faculty member for the program.

The four-month program is a blend of live and asynchronous sessions that deliver the essential skills and business acumen needed to lead in the competitive and rapidly changing cardiovascular healthcare landscape. The program’s first cohort starts Nov. 21.

“Effectively leading a healthcare organization is not only a matter of clinical excellence. In order to transform a care organization to meet the patient requirements for outcomes and experience, as well as to deal with challenges of costs and employee retention, requires an increasing amount of business savviness. The partnership between Wharton Online and MedAxiom aims to provide the required management skills, including the operational skills of managing patient flows, the understanding of healthcare economics, and capability of organizational leadership," said Program Co-Directors and Wharton Professors Christian Terwiesch, PhD, and Guy David, PhD.

Learn more at MedAxiom.com/Wharton.

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an ACC Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of 450+ cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and coders and 40+ industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For additional information, visit MedAxiom.com.

About the Wharton School and Wharton Online

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 104,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

The Wharton School’s digital learning platform Wharton Online makes high-quality business education available to learners anytime and anywhere, in the form of online certificates and specializations across a variety of business and management topics, with the goal of helping learners advance their careers. With 280,000 certificate-earning learners and more than three million total learners who have accessed courses, Wharton Online boasts an impressive network of business leaders around the globe.