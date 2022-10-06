FuboTV, Altitude Sports Announce Carriage Agreement, Newest Streaming Deal for Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche Coverage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, and Altitude Sports, the regional sports network (RSN) home to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (NHL) and Denver Nuggets (NBA), announced today a multi-year carriage agreement that will expand TV coverage of both teams.

Altitude Sports will be available to FuboTV subscribers in 10 Rocky Mountain states just ahead of the 2022-2023 NHL and NBA seasons. Fubo will stream Altitude Sports’ coverage of the Denver Nuggets (74 regular season games), the Colorado Avalanche (69 regular season games) and the Colorado Mammoth (NLL). A full list of Altitude Sports programming and coverage area can be found at www.altitudesports.com.

The addition of Altitude Sports strengthens FuboTV’s leading sports offering, which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, and more than a dozen regional sports networks in its base package. The agreement also increases FuboTV’s local coverage in Colorado, where it already carries ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision affiliates in Denver and Colorado Springs-Pueblo, alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Networks and many more. In addition to sports, FuboTV also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“We’re thrilled to expand FuboTV’s leading sports coverage with the addition of Altitude Sports and bring fans of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth an affordable streaming option in the seasons ahead,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, FuboTV. “FuboTV is a leading choice for hometown sports, alongside our national and international sports coverage. Today’s distribution partnership means fans across the Rockies will be able to stream all available home games for some of the most loved teams in the region.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that Altitude Sports will be added to FuboTV’s Pro Package,” said Matt Hutchings, president & CEO of KSE Media Ventures. “FuboTV becomes the newest streaming option for our fans as we continue to expand Altitude’s distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Best of all, FuboTV values those fans and provides them a great option for following their hometown teams.”

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV’s live streaming experience through Fubo Sportsbook (in markets where available), free games and pick’ems, which are integrated into select sports content.

About Altitude Sports

​​Seen in a 10-state territory, Altitude Sports is the television network of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth, and Colorado Rapids. Altitude Sports broadcasts University of Denver sports (including hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, and lacrosse), the Air Force Academy (football, basketball, and hockey), as well as other local and regional sports, entertainment, and public service programming. A full list of Altitude Sports programming and other information can be found at www.altitudesports.com

