Aspida Chooses FireLight® to Help Power Annuity Sales

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurance Technologies, LLC, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, announced that Aspida Life Insurance Company (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, plans to use Insurance Technologies’ digital sales platform, FireLight, to help distribute its WealthLock℠ suite of annuity products to the broker-dealer channel.

Carriers and distributors use the multi-carrier platform FireLight to create and enable a seamless sales experience for their advisors and consumers. FireLight powers easy, digital data collection; improves in-good-order sales; increases efficiency; and meets regulatory requirements.

“We’re excited to partner with Aspida and help power their growth in the broker-dealer channel,” said Insurance Technologies’ Chief Operating Officer, Clint Moore. “Aspida’s dedication to technology helps them deliver their products with a simple, easy, and quick process. FireLight checks all those boxes and will help support them as they continue to grow in the broker-dealer channel.”

Aspida’s goal of being a tech-leading, agile insurance company that provides retirement solutions with speed, simplicity and security aligns well with the features – and flexibility – the FireLight platform offers.

“When we decided to enter the broker-dealer channel with our WealthLock℠ suite of annuities, we wanted to make sure we chose a platform that would complement our strategy and enhance our capabilities,” said Sol Osterkatz, chief technology officer at Aspida. “With a number of broker-dealers already using FireLight for their annuity e-Applications for the flexibility it provides, FireLight was an excellent choice for us as we continue to grow and help our clients achieve and protect dreams.”

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively “Aspida”), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S. and Bermuda with total assets of $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2022. Aspida, through its U.S. platform, Aspida Life Insurance Company, is focused on leveraging technology and acting with agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients’ financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is an indirect subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.aspida.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About Insurance Technologies

Insurance Technologies provides innovative sales and regulatory automation solutions to the insurance industry. Offering a suite of integrated sales solutions, from pre-sale functions to quoting and illustrations through e-application and e-delivery to post-sale services, Insurance Technologies provides carriers and distributors the sales capabilities and tools to create automated and cohesive sales experiences for their advisors and clients across the life and annuities insurance industries. The unique architecture and flexibility of its solutions deliver front and back-office configurability and usability to support multiple business strategies, encourage cross-channel growth and evolve with regulatory changes. For more information about Insurance Technologies, visit www.insurancetechnologies.com.