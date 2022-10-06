Allvue Systems Selected by Warwick Capital Partners to Support Development of CLO Business

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced it was selected by Warwick Capital Partners (“Warwick”) as the software provider for its CLO business. Warwick is a special situations firm that brings creative solutions to complex opportunities and manages approximately $2.5 billion on behalf of global investors.

Warwick will leverage Allvue’s comprehensive CLO Start-Up Package, an all-in-one product suite that simplifies operations to help firms capitalize on investment opportunities, as well as Allvue’s asset servicing team in order to fully outsource Warwick’s middle- and back-office functionality. This builds on the firms’ long-standing relationship, as Warwick has leveraged Allvue’s portfolio, trade order, and deal management solutions for over 10 years.

On a singular, streamlined platform, Warwick will have access to Allvue’s powerful suite of CLO software solutions. This fully integrated product suite includes tools for investment accounting, portfolio management, trade order management, research, compliance, and more. These investment software solutions support the entire credit investment lifecycle, enabling firms to grow their businesses and maximize return potential.

“Allvue has long been a trusted partner of ours that has demonstrated unmatched expertise in credit, so they were the obvious choice when looking for support as we build our CLO business,” said Leland Hart, Partner at Warwick. “Allvue’s robust software solutions are quick to implement and tailored to our specific needs, that will allow us to quickly scale our offering as we develop our presence in the CLO space.”

“In this complex market environment, Warwick required the tools to quickly analyze and act on information in order to make nimble decisions as they grow their new business,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Our CLO Start-Up Package provides one centralized, accurate source of controlled data so managers can assess credit risks in real-time and make informed decisions accordingly. We are excited to continue our partnership with Warwick with this important new business area.”

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Warwick Capital Partners

Warwick Capital Partners is a special situations firm that brings creative solutions to complex opportunities. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London with offices in Stamford, CT and Houston, TX, the firm manages approximately $2.5 billion on behalf of global investors. Warwick’s funds seek outsized risk adjusted returns by providing equity and debt capital to catalyse positive change and build long-lasting businesses.