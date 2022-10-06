TRP Energy Selects Validere as Emissions Measurement and Reconciliation Solution

HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Validere, a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company, announces today that TRP Energy (“TRP”) has selected Validere to serve as its emissions measurement and reconciliation solution.

A premier, private E&P operator in the Midland Basin, TRP will leverage Validere’s Carbon Hub SaaS platform and team of industry experts to inform carbon reduction strategies, through a synthesis of emissions and operational data.

“TRP is excited to utilize Validere’s technology and work with their team to achieve our emissions reduction goals,” says Randy Dolan, Co-Chief Executive Officer at TRP. “We set out to be a case study of a responsible producer, and Validere’s deep understanding of the evolving regulatory landscape will help us improve our decision making around our greening the oilfield efforts.”

As a technology partner, Validere will transform disparate data into actionable insights and provide expert guidance that will enable TRP to achieve emissions reduction goals and chart a clear path through today’s changing regulatory environment. In particular, Validere will help TRP reconcile differences between measured emissions data and desktop emissions factors as a part of TRP’s commitment to join the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0. Using data and deep expertise to drive decisions, Validere seeks to address the most pressing energy challenges through an integrated, holistic approach.

“High quality data in the hands of the operators — those with agency to affect change — is the first and most critical step toward meaningful emissions reductions,” says Dr. Erin Tullos, Senior Advisor, Carbon Strategies, at Validere. “By having a solid baseline of your data and viewing emissions as part of operations, it paves the way to ensure emissions reduction capital is deployed sensibly, resulting in cost-effective emissions reduction strategies with impact.”

About Validere

Validere is a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company that helps energy organizations transform disconnected, incomplete data into clear and immediately actionable pathways to financial and environmental value. Over 50 of North America’s leading energy companies rely on Validere’s technology and multidisciplinary experts to understand their physical and environmental commodities and navigate an increasingly complex environment with clarity and ease. Validere is on a mission to better human prosperity by making the energy supply chain efficient and sustainable. The company has offices in Houston, Calgary, and Toronto.

About TRP Energy

TRP is a private operating company focused on investing in upstream assets across premier onshore U.S. basins that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. As a responsible operator, we are dedicated to advancing environmental initiatives that will lead to a greener oil patch. Please visit trpenergy.com for more information.