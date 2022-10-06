Everi Selects Prove Identity to Streamline Customer Experiences and Mitigate Fraud in Gaming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”), the leader in digital identity, today announced that Everi Payments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI), has selected Prove as one of its solution providers for identity verification services. With industry-leading payment solutions, Everi empowers casino operators to successfully deliver on all aspects of the emerging mobile ecosystem, including funding for on-premise gaming devices, payments at point of sale machines, and providing customers multiple options to access funds while on the casino floor.

Everi CashClub Wallet® users will utilize Prove’s Trust Score™ to secure their customer experiences across a number of different scenarios ranging from digital onboarding to digital account servicing and ongoing authentication. Trust Score is a real-time measure of phone number reputation that can be leveraged for identity verification and authentication purposes, and passively analyzes behavioral and cryptographic authentication signals from authoritative sources at the time of a potential transaction to mitigate fraud such as SIM swap and other account takeover schemes.

Prove’s Identity™ solution will validate consumer-provided personal identity information and confirm phone number ownership using authoritative data, including device and phone number data, while maintaining privacy for all customers. The tool will allow Everi to further reduce bad actors and fraudulent accounts, and reduce user friction throughout the customer lifecycle. Proprietary reason codes are also available to offer additional insight into risk.

“Everi is a leading cash access provider in the gaming industry, and Prove and Everi share a vision of more seamless player transactions that occur both digitally and on-premise,” said Tom Hill, Director of Digital Identity and Head of Sports Betting and iGaming at Prove. “Everi has been at the forefront of the evolution in payments and digital enablement for gaming, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them as Prove continues to accelerate momentum in sports betting and iGaming.”

“We are excited to be spearheading the rapid transformation of gaming, as on-premise and online options continue to merge and complement one another,” said Victor Newsom, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Payments Solutions at Everi. “Consumers are embracing and requesting digital services and virtual wallets within the context of their physical experience, and we’re proud to partner with Prove to provide an even more seamless experience across these physical and digital channels driven by consumer choice and value, while also enhancing user safety.”

Prove’s solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses globally across diversified industries, including 8 of the top 10 banks, 3 of the top 5 retailers, 2 of the top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges, 2 of the top 3 healthcare companies, and 6 of the top 10 insurance companies in the U.S.

About Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”)

As the world moves to a mobile-first economy, businesses need to modernize how they acquire, engage with and enable consumers. Prove’s phone-centric identity tokenization and passive cryptographic authentication solutions reduce friction, enhance security and privacy across all digital channels, and accelerate revenues while reducing operating expenses and fraud losses. Over 1,000 enterprise customers use Prove’s platform to process 20 billion customer requests annually across industries, including banking, lending, healthcare, gaming, crypto, e-commerce, marketplaces, and payments. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

About Everi

Everi’s mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. With a focus on player engagement and helping casino customers operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also a preeminent and comprehensive provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.