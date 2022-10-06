Bluespring Wealth Partners Expands West Coast Footprint With Addition of Welty Capital Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry-leading acquirer and partner of best-in-class wealth management firms, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC, today announced the addition of Welty Capital Management, a registered investment adviser overseeing $85 million in client assets. The firm will merge into Walnut Creek, California-based Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling, which was acquired by Bluespring Wealth in 2020, deepening their Bay Area footprint.

Established in Lafayette, California over 25 years ago by Richard Welty, Welty Capital Management has built a business offering clients the highest level of investment advice. By merging into Bedell Frazier, clients gain access to support from a growing team of like-minded financial professionals and enhanced service offerings such as retirement planning, education planning, and estate strategies.

“Rick has built an exceptional reputation and business rooted in values and investment philosophies similar to our firm,” said Mike Frazier, President, and CEO of Bedell Frazier. “Backed with the support Bluespring Wealth Partners provides to their partner firms, we believe this addition will accelerate Bedell Frazier into our next phase of growth.”

Founded in 1975 by industry pioneer Jude Bedell, Bedell Frazier is led by President and CEO Mike Frazier, and Director of Client Experience, Meredith Rosen. The Bedell Frazier team is composed of industry thought leaders with insight spread throughout esteemed national publications. The firm has deep community roots in the Bay Area, investing in various initiatives to increase local nature preservation and its appreciation among the next generation.

Bedell Frazier’s strong leadership, appealing marketplace, and unique value proposition positioned it as an ideal firm for Bluespring Wealth Partners to support on its growth journey and provide Welty Capital Management access to succession planning resources and industry-leading expertise.

“As a long-time friend of Mike, I have witnessed Bedell Frazier’s expansive growth fueled by Bluespring Wealth and their passion for adding value to successful firms with the goal of providing an optimal client experience,” said Welty. “As I enter the next phase of my career, I am confident this partnership is mutually beneficial for all parties involved and that it serves as an opportunity for new avenues of success, including leveraging the scale of Bedell Frazier to offer our clients deeper service and support capabilities.”

The addition of Welty Capital Management marks the seventh acquisition this year.

Through a highly customized and people-centric approach, Bluespring Wealth Partners is dedicated to the acquisition and support of the industry’s premier wealth management firms. In partnering with best-in-class wealth advisors and their teams, Bluespring Wealth Partners looks to perpetuate and enhance the value that they bring their clients, providing continuity and new opportunities in the process. Bluespring Wealth Partners was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor identification and training, industry-leading consulting and operational resources, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional capital support. By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring Wealth Partners empowers wealth management firm owners to elevate their business without sacrificing their entrepreneurial spirit, founding principles, and long-term vision.

