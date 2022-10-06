Proteum Energy® Issued Saudi Arabian Patent For Reformation Of Waste and Rich Natural Gas

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proteum Energy, LLC has added a Saudi Arabian patent to its IP portfolio as part of its expansion into the Middle East North Africa region. This latest patent was issued on August 17, 2022 for “refining assemblies and refining methods for rich natural gas” and supports the company’s proprietary steam non-methane reforming (SnMR™) technology. Proteum Energy delivers proven technology solutions that solve multiple clean energy challenges, making clean energy affordable and accessible.

Using this patented technology and other innovations, Proteum Energy® can process waste gas, non-methane hydrocarbons and oxygenated hydrocarbons, such as ethanol, into clean hydrogen, low-carbon synthetic natural gas and CO 2 . This flexible system enables Proteum Energy® to adjust production parameters to customer specifications for purity, heating value, Methane Number and Wobbe Index.

“Proteum Energy’s proprietary hydrogen designer fuel (HDF) system can provide Saudi Arabia and others in the MENA region with an innovative solution for reforming residue and flare gas while addressing the needs of the growing hydrogen economy,” said Proteum Energy CEO Larry Tree.

Earlier this year, Proteum Energy embarked on a joint project with the University of Regina aimed at advancing Proteum’s patented and proprietary steam non-methane reforming (SnMR™) technology. Conducted through the University’s Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute (CETRI), the project aims to optimize the performance of Proteum’s commercial system for production of hydrogen from renewable ethanol feedstock.

About Proteum Energy® – Headquartered in Phoenix Arizona, Proteum is a producer of low-cost clean hydrogen from waste and rich natural gas and renewable ethanol. With its patented and proven reformation SnMR™ technology, Proteum can provide fuel cell grade clean hydrogen for heavy-duty transportation, low carbon hydrogen-rich designer fuels for power plants, and hydrogen pipeline production for direct injection at natural gas processing plants.