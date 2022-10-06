Suntory and Beam Suntory Celebrate Grand Opening of New York City Office

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suntory, a global leader in the beverage industry, and subsidiary company Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits with iconic brands such as Jim Beam®, Maker’s Mark®, Yamazaki and Hibiki, celebrated the grand opening of their New York City office today. The location now serves as the New York office of Suntory and global headquarters of Beam Suntory, where more than 150 employees will be located. The opening signals an important milestone in advancing Suntory’s global footprint, Beam Suntory’s premiumization journey, and the realization of the companies’ shared East-meets-West competitive advantage.

“ Today marks an historic moment for Suntory as we realize our ambition as a truly global company, opening a major office in one of the world’s biggest and most influential cities,” said Tak Niinami, CEO of Suntory Holdings. “ By keeping ahead of consumer trends and exceeding expectations, we add value to our brands. My vision for Suntory is to deliver new, exciting, premium brand experiences to the world, from here in New York. This new co-office for Suntory and Beam Suntory will also represent a unique opportunity to fully realize our East-meets-West advantage and take our ambitions to the next level.”

“ New York is one of the world’s most exciting and ever-evolving cities, enabling our people to be close to consumer trends and ‘where things happen’ -- what we call the Gemba. That’s why we chose to relocate Beam Suntory’s global headquarters here, and why we’ve created an office that will harness the power of in-person collaboration as we return to more office-based work,” said Albert Baladi, President & CEO of Beam Suntory. “ We look forward to amplifying the creative energy of New York as we accelerate the premiumization of our brands and pursue our ambitious growth goals.”

“ The opening of Beam Suntory’s new global headquarters is yet another sign of New York City’s economic recovery,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “ Not only will it provide 150 jobs here in our city, it also demonstrates that global brands like Suntory Group recognize that this is the best place in the world to grow a global business. We’re excited to partner with them as we continue to invest in our city’s vibrant hospitality and nightlife industry.”

The state-of-the-art office comprises an entire floor of 11 Madison Avenue, located in the heart of the Flatiron district, with views of the New York City skyline and Madison Square Park. The design and furnishings of the new office represent the company’s East-meets-West aesthetic, while operating as one of the first office spaces to integrate learnings from the pandemic to suit both in-person and hybrid collaboration.

With two bar areas, a tasting room, unique interactive conference rooms, and flexible workstations, the new office is unlike traditional workspaces. These furnishings are elevated further by a digital art exhibit from the Suntory Museum of Art, based in Tokyo, which will be curated on an ongoing basis.

Following the relocation of its global headquarters from Chicago, IL, 11 Madison Avenue is now the home of Beam Suntory’s global Brand House organization, select global corporate function roles, and the majority of Executive Leadership Team positions. Chicago will remain the headquarters for the company’s North America region, alongside the company’s significant presence in Tokyo and offices in Delhi, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

About Suntory Group

As a global leader in the beverage industry, Suntory Group offers a uniquely diverse portfolio of products from premium spirits, beer and wine to brewed teas, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink coffee and energy drinks, along with health and wellness products. Suntory is home to award-winning Japanese whiskies Yamazaki, Hibiki and Hakushu as well as iconic American spirits Jim Beamand Maker's Mark. Suntory also fascinates the taste buds with The Premium Malt's beer and also owns the exceptional Japanese wine Tomi and the world famous Château Lagrange. Its brand collection also includes Sauza Tequila, non-alcoholic favorites Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, BOSS coffee, Iyemon green tea, Suntory Tennensui water, TEA+ Oolong Tea, V and BRAND’S, as well as popular health and wellness product Sesamin EX.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $19.8 billion in 2021. Suntory is driven by Yatte Minahare - the spirit of bold ambition - and our 40,275 employees worldwide draw upon our unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.

As a company that delivers blessings of water and nature to our customers, Suntory is committed to its mission to create harmony with people and nature. Always aspiring to grow for good, Suntory is devoted to giving back to society through protecting water resources, nurturing its communities and fostering the arts.

Learn more about Suntory Group, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility at www.suntory.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.