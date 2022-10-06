CORE Industrial Partners Portfolio Company Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions Acquires EPMP

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services-focused private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of E.P.M.P., Ltd. (“EPMP” or the “Company”), a precision sheet metal fabrication services provider, by CORE portfolio company Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions (“Cadrex”).

The Cadrex platform was formed in 2021 and includes ten business units with approximately 1.5 million square feet of manufacturing space and more than 2,000 employees across ten states as well as Mexico.

Founded in 1984, EPMP provides high-volume sheet metal punching, forming, welding and assembly capabilities utilizing a variety of different metals, including aluminum, copper and brass, as well as carbon, galvanized and stainless steel. The Company serves a nationwide customer base in the renewable energy, HVAC, food & beverage, and industrials end markets, among others, through an equipment fleet that includes press brakes, turret punches, fiber lasers, combination laser & punch machines and automated fabrication cells. Headquartered outside San Antonio in Seguin, Texas, EPMP operates an ISO 9001-certified facility with over 50,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

Matthew Puglisi, Partner at CORE, said, “EPMP’s significant historical investments in automation-driving material handling systems and robotics augment Cadrex’s high-volume sheet metal fabrication capabilities and make EPMP a highly strategic fit with the platform.”

Clint Plant, President of EPMP, said, “For almost 40 years, EPMP has been committed to manufacturing and service excellence, demonstrating that commitment throughout all aspects of our organization. We recognize and appreciate this same customer-centric orientation at Cadrex and we’re looking forward to collaborating with Cadrex and CORE to continue our strong momentum.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to Cadrex and CORE in the transaction.

ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:

CORE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm with $700 million of capital commitments investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses. CORE’s team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a demonstrated track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

ABOUT CADREX MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONS:

Cadrex is a leading provider of complex production parts, assemblies, and weldments for a variety of end markets, including information communication technology, aerospace & defense, energy transmission & distribution, food production & agriculture, medical, material handling and electronic gaming & kiosk. With locations in nine states and Mexico, Cadrex offers comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities, including laser cutting, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, electromechanical assembly, CNC punching, CNC machining, robotic welding, stamping, fastener insertion, and tool and die manufacturing, to effectively serve customers with lights-out manufacturing capabilities from low- through high-volume production. For more information, visit www.cadrex.com.

ABOUT EPMP:

EPMP is a precision sheet metal fabrication services provider for a variety of end markets, including renewable energy, HVAC, food & beverage, and industrials. The Company offers high-volume sheet metal punching, forming, welding and assembly capabilities from an ISO 9001-certified facility outside San Antonio in Seguin, Texas. For more information, visit www.epmp.com.