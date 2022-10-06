Dairy MAX and Gaming Community Network Host Free Madden NFL Tournament to Promote Nutrition, Healthy Lifestyles Among Dallas Students

DALLAS & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dairy MAX, one of the leading regional dairy councils in America, and Gaming Community Network (GCN), a GameSquare Esports company, today announced the “Fuel Up to Play 60 Madden NFL 23 Open Tournament,” an online EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 competition for students in the Dallas Cowboys’ viewing area. The free tournament will test local middle and high school students' gaming skills for a chance to live like the Dallas Cowboys for a day while also educating the youth gaming community on the importance of fueling their bodies with healthy foods so they have the energy to play their game. Registration for the Fuel Up to Play 60 Madden NFL 23 Open Tournament opens today.

"For more than 100 years, dairy farmers have been focused on youth health and wellness starting with feeding kids in schools," said Mike Konkle, CEO, Dairy MAX. "For the past decade, we’ve worked closely with traditional sports - most notably with the NFL through our Fuel Up to Play 60 program - to help teach kids and their families that performing at your best starts with eating right. The Fuel Up to Play 60 Madden NFL 23 Open Tournament is a unique opportunity for us to reach kids where they are, encouraging a healthy lifestyle whether you are competing on the virtual or physical field.”

Beginning October 25, eligible students will have an opportunity to compete virtually on either Xbox or Playstation to qualify for the finals on October 27, which will be broadcast live on Complexity Gaming’s official Twitch channel. In addition to ultimate bragging rights, the two grand prize winners will become honorary Dallas Cowboys players for a day, where they will sign a “contract” at AT&T Stadium, claim their own locker and Cowboys gear, attend a Dallas Cowboys game and practice, and even clash with a Cowboys player on the virtual gridiron in a game of Madden NFL 23. Runner-ups will receive additional prizing, including signed football merchandise. Additionally, the school with the highest number of competing students will win a branded breakfast cart, courtesy of the Hubert Company, a leader in commercial kitchen equipment.

As the Official Nutrition Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Dairy MAX promotes the importance of healthy, balanced eating for performance in school, in-game, and on the field. As part of the National Football League and National Dairy Council’s “Fuel Up to Play 60” campaign, which aims to help students take steps to own and improve their health, including physical activity and healthy eating, the Fuel Up to Play 60 Madden NFL 23 Open Tournament signals Dairy MAX’s commitment to this mission.

“Living a healthy lifestyle requires a balanced 360-degree approach, including eating right and being active,” said Drew Brunson, Chief Strategy Officer, GCN. “The Fuel Up to Play 60 Madden NFL 23 Open Tournament not only promotes these lifestyle choices, but also captures how esports can support wellness by exercising critical thinking, dexterity, and teamwork.”

Throughout the campaign, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Complexity Gaming Madden NFL pro Drini will promote the event on social media. GCN will operate all aspects of the tournament, including talent sourcing and operations.

Sign-ups will be hosted on Complexity’s Official Nutrition Partner Landing Page, where participants can learn more about fueling their bodies with healthy foods so they have the energy to play their game. For more information and to sign up, please visit complexity.gg/nutritionpartner. Tournament registration is free.

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America – representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer, while promoting American agriculture. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.

About Fuel Up to Play 60

Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), which was founded by America's dairy farmers, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fuel Up to Play 60 is designed to engage and empower youth to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. The program additionally encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables and whole grains) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As a result of the program, 14 million students are making better food choices and 18 million are more physically active. Fuel Up to Play 60 is further supported by several health and nutrition organizations: Action for Healthy Kids, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Association/Foundation, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Medical Association and School Nutrition Association. Visit FuelUpToPlay60.com to learn more.

About Gaming Community Network

GCN is the only independent media group completely dedicated to gaming and esports across community sites, content producers, influencers and tournament/event operators. Bridging the gap between traditional media and gaming with a “Gamer First” promise, GCN’s aggregated & integrated proprietary media network reaches 65M+ MAUs in the US and 115M+ MAUs globally, driving scale for premium content designed to provoke and share conversations. GCN builds bespoke strategy solutions from content creation to full-scale tournaments for any endpoint, be it social, broadcast TV or live stream. GCN collaborates with its partners to deliver memorable experiences for gamers and brands. Learn more at GCN.gg or follow on LinkedIn.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) (OTCQB: GMSQF) (FRA: 29Q1) is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, and Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio.