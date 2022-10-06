 Linksys Launches New Partner Network and Portal to Streamline the Purchasing Journey for Resellers

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linksys, a global leader in home and business WiFi networking solutions, today announces the launch of InterLink, its new partner network and portal.

“ InterLink is a partner network that goes beyond a simple partnership,” said John Minasyan, Head of Commercial Business, Linksys. “ It extends Linksys’ product expertise and innovation to partners and enables them with the resources and support they need to maximize business growth and exceed their goals.”

Through InterLink, resellers can access discounts and promotions for Linksys solutions, education and training programs, sales, marketing, and technical support, as well as information about partner events. InterLink customers can also directly communicate with members of the Executive Business Management team, who can suggest new ways to boost growth.

Open now, the partner network is made up of three tiers: Network Partner, Elite Partner, and Premier Partner. Network Partners have access to several great benefits including promotions, government and educational discounts, as well as training in tech and sales. In addition to the benefits accessed at the Network tier, Elite Partners enjoy enhanced benefits and advantages including deal registration, dedicated inside sales support, and merchandising consultation. At the highest tier, Premier Partners gain access to exclusive benefits and advantages such as a dedicated account manager, quarterly road map reviews, and access to proof-of-concept units.

Additionally, all partners can become HomeWRK Certified by completing a series of product trainings on the HomeWRK for Business solution.

Key Pillars: Education, Enablement & Engagement

Linksys built InterLink to make high growth more attainable for its customers. Beyond the promotions and benefits that InterLink provides, partners have access to detailed information about Linksys solutions from product information to sales and marketing material, as well examples on how they are implemented.

Education

Linksys is committed to driving learning opportunities for InterLink partners with an open and simple approach that details the best go-to-market strategy, value proposition, key features, and benefits of Linksys products. This ensures partners are equipped with the most pertinent information, so they are positioned for success when talking to customers about the power of Linksys products.

Enablement

Through InterLink, partners can make better informed decisions about the future of their business by leaning on a wealth of proven and practical ways to go to market, sell, and deploy Linksys solutions. They have access to all Linksys resources and content including co-brandable marketing campaigns, sales and marketing planning, and lead generation support.

Engagement

Interlink partners can regularly engage with Linksys’ team of sales, marketing, technical support and business development teams through the new portal. Comprised of events, webinars and direct lines of communication, partners are set up for success and enabled to build, develop and close more business.

For more information on InterLink and how to join please visit https://www.linksys.com/partner.html

About Linksys

At Linksys, we strive to build the world’s most reliable, innovative, future-ready wireless technologies that can securely connect every person and everything, effortlessly. Founded in 1988, Linksys has since established itself as a premier networking brand. Today, Linksys hardware products, software, and services are sold in 64 countries worldwide, ranging from home routers and mesh systems to business access points and switches. Recently, Linksys expanded into education and enterprise through its partnership with Fortinet, the leader in enterprise-grade security. Linksys. For every connection.