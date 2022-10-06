Cynet Announces Partnership With TD SYNNEX

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cynet, the world’s first provider of an autonomous, end-to-end, fully automated extended detection and response (XDR) platform, today announced it has signed an agreement with TD SYNNEX, a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The partnership will significantly expand the distribution of Cynet’s pioneering cybersecurity platform that helps organizations easily deploy automated, comprehensive protection against attacks, without the need for advanced skills, large security teams, or multiple technology products.

Cynet selected TD SYNNEX for their shared values of delivering value and a commitment to innovative thinking. With more than 22,000 dedicated employees, TD SYNNEX provides innovative technology products, services, and solutions to the world. Over 150,000 customers in more than 100 countries rely on TD SYNNEX to help them maximize the value of their IT investments, improve business outcomes, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Cynet provides channel-friendly programs designed to help solution providers solve their customers’ ever-evolving IT demands. Cynet’s 360 AutoXDR™ platform is an easily managed XDR solution that protects users, files, hosts, and networks from one console with built-in automated remediation. Cynet360 Complete is sold on a single inclusive SKU to deliver a packaged security solution that solves business problems for mid-market organizations, while being scalable to hundreds of thousands of endpoints.

“Cynet has pioneered an innovative solution addressing the resource-drain and vulnerabilities tied to today’s cybersecurity approach,” said Cheryl Neal, Vice President of New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX. “The Cynet 360 AutoXDR™ platform will provide exceptional value to our partner ecosystem by putting cybersecurity on autopilot, so organizations can free up limited resources and focus on growth. We are delighted to be the first U.S.-based channel distributor for this technology.”

“As a channel-first company, we are excited to partner with a world-class organization like TD SYNNEX. Their focus on delivering industry-leading technologies that provide the maximum value from IT investments is a perfect match for Cynet,” said Eyal Gruner, co-founder and CEO, Cynet. “Cynet designed every factor of our partner program to drive mutual profitability for solution providers. With TD SYNNEX’s expansive reach and the trust it has earned among its network of solution providers, we believe this will be a rewarding relationship.”

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Cynet

Cynet is a provider of the world’s first end-to-end, natively automated extended detection and response (XDR) platform – Cynet 360 AutoXDR™ – backed by a 24/7 MDR service. Its mission is to make it easy and stress-less for any organization to be safe and secure from cyber threats. The platform was purpose-built to enable small security teams to achieve comprehensive and effective protection regardless of their resources, team size, or skills. It does this by managing day-to-day security operations so teams can focus on managing security rather than operating it. The complementary 24/7 MDR service provides organizations with monitoring, investigation, on-demand analysis, incident response, and threat hunting. Visit to learn more: https://www.cynet.com.