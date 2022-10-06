Six Flags Entertainment to Provide World-Class Employee Education Benefits Through Workforce Edge

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, Workforce Edge, a complete employee education management platform within Strategic Education, Inc.’s family of educational services, announced a partnership with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to provide all team members, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees, with access to a network of degree and certificate programs. These include tuition discounts at both Capella University and Strayer University, as well as no-cost access to Sophia Learning available to Capella or Strayer undergraduate students. Six Flags employees will be able to take advantage of the benefits offered to them as a result of the Workforce Edge partnership which began on October 3, 2022.

“We’re excited to support a household name brand like Six Flags with their investment into continuing education opportunities for their team members,” said Karl McDonnell, President and CEO, Strategic Education. “Through this partnership, Six Flags has secured a spot as a market leader in employee benefits, positioning it as an attractive employer in the amusement park entertainment space and helping ensure it maintains a skilled workforce.”

For participating employees, Workforce Edge will serve as the one-stop-shop portal for Six Flags to administer benefits and aid the company in better understanding the impact of its investment.

“We’re eager to roll out the Workforce Edge platform to all of our 35,000+ full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees so that they can have access to affordable, continuing education opportunities,” said Selim Bassoul, President & CEO at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. “We’re proud to support our team members as they work to achieve their professional and personal success.”

Strategic Education supports more than 1,000 employer partners in their efforts to upskill and retain their workforce and provides a suite of groundbreaking education solutions to help employers stay one step ahead of their competition. Workforce Edge serves as a solution to help employers offer their workforce higher education options that are relevant, innovative and affordable. Since launching, Workforce Edge has partnered with 45 industry-leading employers to help administer education benefits.

Companies interested in partnering with Workforce Edge can visit https://www.workforceedge.com/ to learn more.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.