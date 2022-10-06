Klaviyo Announces Integration with Wix to Empower Brands to Build Stronger Customer Relationships

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo, a unified customer platform, today announced it has established a new integration with Wix.com Ltd (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, providing Wix users with tools to continue building relationships with their customers. Through this integration, Wix users can seamlessly integrate their Wix store with Klaviyo’s customer platform to power personalized customer communications, ultimately helping brands to grow.

As online consumers seek the same personalized experiences found in person, brands are shifting away from the transactional model and more towards one that helps build and reinforce digital relationships. Through this integration, brands can use hyper-targeted segmentation to ensure their customers are receiving relevant messages that resonate with them most in the moment.

Klaviyo’s platform helps merchants contextualize their customer data by uncovering the right insights on what customers like and buy, helping brands quickly and effortlessly create communications that delight, attract and retain their customers. The integration enables actions made on the Wix site like purchases, clicks, reviews, referrals, to be accessed in Klaviyo, this way online brands can personalize messages to drive revenue and increase conversion rates.

“We’re always looking for partners who share a vision to equip businesses with the tools they need to succeed,” said Billy Kovalsky, Head of the Wix App Market. “Partnering with Klaviyo provides business owners with a unique tool that strengthens customer relations which can ultimately boost revenue. The latest offering complements our platform, further providing users with an efficient and streamlined place to manage their business, all from the Wix platform.”

“This integration has been highly requested from both Klaviyo customers and Wix users,” said Rich Gardner, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Klaviyo. “Our missions are so closely aligned, and I look forward to seeing how this partnership further empowers brands to have full ownership of their relationships with their customers.”

This integration is available to Wix users in English. For more information, click here.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine customer data with more than 220 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Unilever, Dermalogica, Solo Stove, Citizen Watches, and more than 100K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

